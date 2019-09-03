Quantcast

    GrowLife, Inc. to Exhibit at MJBizCon International in Toronto

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


    Company subsidiary EZ-CLONE to attend the coveted international industry event on Sept. 4-6, 2019, at booth #105

    KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. ( PHOT ), one of the nation's leading plant cultivation and cannabis/hemp cloning solution providers, announced today the Company will exhibit at MJBizCon InternationalSeptember 4-6, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario at booth #105. The renowned show will provide the Company with the opportunity to further showcase its innovative products, including the EZ-Clone Pro commercial cloning unit.

    The MJBizCon International show is a unique chance for the Company to network with industry executives, learn more about trends in the marketplace and connect with companies with similar goals. Keynote speaker for the conference is former Prime Minister of Canada, Kim Campbell.

    "We see this conference as an opportunity to increase awareness around GrowLife and EZ-CLONE in Canada's growing cannabis market where EZ-CLONE stands as one of the leading propagation technology solutions," said Joe Barnes, GrowLife executive vice president of sales and marketing. "Licenced Producers in Canada continue to come online and are looking for a way to increase output quickly. Cloning remains the best way to achieve consistent plant results and our commercial systems are some of the largest available. We continue to see Canada as an emerging market for cultivators and exhibiting at this show, along with our partners Emerald Metrics, will continue to create brand awareness and understanding for the EZ-CLONE product line."

    MJBizCon International is an annual three-day event, where cannabis industry professionals network, listen to premier keynote speakers and explore the more than 150 exhibiting businesses. The event brings together many of top-level individuals and businesses that are all working to advance the cannabis industry while increasing its visibility on a global scale. Canada's cannabis industry has proven strong since legalizing it recreationally last October and is expected to generate $1.1 billion this year.

    To arrange one-on-one meetings with GrowLife representatives at MJBizCon International, contact growlife@cmwmedia.com.

    For more information about GrowLife, visit the Company's website. Products can be purchased at ShopGrowLife.com in the U.S. and GrowLifeHydro.ca in Canada.

    About GrowLife, Inc.

    GrowLife, Inc. ( PHOT ) aims to become the nation's largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

    Public Relations Contact:

    CMW Media

    Cassandra Dowell, 858-264-6600

    cassandra@cmwmedia.com

    www.cmwmedia.com

    Investor Relations Contact:

    investors@growlifeinc.com

    206-483-0059

    Source: GrowLife, Inc.

