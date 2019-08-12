GrowLife, Inc. Reports Over $4.4m in Revenue in First Six Months of 2019 Compared to $4.6m in Revenue for ALL of 2018





GrowLife reports gross revenue of $2.2 million as compared to revenue of $1.2 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 82%

GrowLife reports gross profit for the six-month period ending on June 30, 2019 of $1.4 million, compared to $187,900 in the same period last year, representing a 669% increase

GrowLife focused product profitability in Q2 of 2019, which resulted in gross margin increases to over 30% from 9% for the same period last year, an increase of 232%

GrowLife continues to experience growth due to the successful integration of recently acquired EZ-CLONE Enterprises, Inc. and increased demand for cloning products for use in hemp CBD products.

KIRKLAND, Wash. , Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTC:PHOT) ("GrowLife" or the "Company"), one of the nation's most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced financial results for the period ending June 30, 2019, and provided an overview of recent operational highlights from that quarter and the first half of 2019. The company experienced surging growth over last year, showing an 82% increase in revenue over Q2 2018, from $1.2 million to over $2.2 million in Q2 2019. Additionally, the company continued to make significant progress towards profitability, reporting $1.4m in gross profit for the six month period ending June 30, 2019, a 669% increase over the same period last year. This was due to a major shift in profit margins, which increased to 31% in Q2 2019 compared to just 9% in Q2 2019.

"Beyond almost triple-digit revenue growth and almost surpassing last year's revenue in just the first half of this year, I could not be more proud of the team's performance that led to an increase in our gross profit of over 600% year-over-year," said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. "As we continue to shift from a commodity business to a full-scale manufacturer of the industry's leading cloning solution, our margins continue to increase and we continue to focus on profitability. As the cannabis industry, and more specifically the hemp-CBD market continues to experience explosive growth across the globe, GrowLife is extremely well-positioned to take advantage of this market opportunity through our innovative cloning product offering. This is illustrated in the fact that our revenue for the first six months of this year represents nearly all revenue generated in 2018."

"As we look to bring further innovation in cultivation technologies, we utilized this quarter to continue to invest and build out manufacturing capacity in order to meet our increasing backlog of orders as well as the further growing demand for the EZ-CLONE product line. We are extremely confident that through our strategic investment in EZ CLONE, we have positioned ourselves very well to capitalize on these expanding market opportunities. Where EZ CLONE was able to create a quality product with steady growth, GrowLife has propelled it into an international brand being utilized by some of the largest grow operations in the world."

SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenue: For the period ending June 30, 2019, GrowLife showed net revenue of $2.2 million as compared to revenue of $1.2 million for the period that ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 82%.

Gross Profit: For the period ending June 30, 2019, GrowLife showed gross profit of $675,773 as compared to revenue of $111,481 for the period that ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 506%.

Gross Profit Margin: Gross Profit Margin, expressed as a percentage of the difference between revenue and cost of goods sold divided by revenue, was 30.71% for the period ending on June 30, 2019, compared to 9.23% for the period ending June 20, 2018, an increase of 232%.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During Q2 2019, GrowLife, Inc. achieved the following milestones and significant events:

FINANCIAL HEALTH OF COMPANY

GrowLife, Inc. Reported Over $2.2M in Revenue in Q1 2019, Up 216% Year-Over-Year, and Increased Gross Margins to Over 34% from 10% Last Year

GrowLife experienced revenue growth of 216% year-over-year and reports gross revenue of $2,244,279, as compared to revenue of $708,936 for the same period in 2018

PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENTS

GrowLife, Inc. Announced Partner Agreement with Cannabis Technology Company to add Spectral Imagery to EZ-CLONE Systems

GrowLife added spectral imagery technology to EZ-CLONE's Pro commercial propagation system, enabling cultivators to analyze plants in the system for overall health and potential disease

Emerald Metrics was granted a provisional patent for its Clone Imaging System

PATENT ISSUANCE

GrowLife, Inc. Received Patent Issuance on Commercial Cloning System Designed for Hemp and Cannabis Industries





GrowLife received the patent for the design of its EZ-CLONE Pro Commercial Cloning System, "Aeroponics System with Rack and Tray"

LAUNCH OF NEW PLATFORM

GrowLife, Inc. Launched Hemp Focused EZ-CLONE Platform to Serve as Leading Industrial Hemp Cloning Resource

The company officially launched the EZ-CLONE platform as an all-encompassing resource for cultivators

SALES EVENTS AND TRADESHOWS

GrowLife, Inc. Exhibited at CannaCon in Rapidly Expanding Cultivation Market of Oklahoma

GrowLife announced its participation as an exhibitor at the CannaCon on April 19, 2019, in Oklahoma City, a state where there were 100,672 patient applications and 4,820 business applications received in the state

GrowLife, Inc. Presented at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019 in Las Vegas

GrowLife presented at Las Vegas's Planet MicroCap Showcase on May 1, 2019

Company representatives demonstrated how the GrowLife is filling the growing demand for cannabis and hemp products and discussed the EZ-CLONE Pro commercial propagation system and its benefits

GrowLife, Inc. Showcased its Product at MJBizConNEXT in New Orleans

GrowLife was an exhibitor at the MJBizConNEXT in New Orleans from June 12-14, 2019

Company representatives met with other industry professionals at the event

GrowLife shared information about how cloning plants can reduce production costs by an estimated 20%

GrowLife, Inc. Announced Presenting Sponsorship of Inaugural CannGrow Expo in Expanding Oklahoma Market

GrowLife participated in the first-ever CannGrow Expo from October 17-19, 2019

Executives from both GrowLife and EZ-CLONE hosted panels and sessions on best practices in cloning hemp and marijuana plants

GrowLife representatives shared insight on how to best utilize cloning and propagation technologies to render healthier and larger plants

