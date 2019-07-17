GrowLife, Inc. Launches Hemp Focused EZ-CLONE Platform to Serve as Leading Industrial Hemp Cloning Resource



Leading cultivation equipment supplier launches new website platform for the Company's EZ-CLONE Pro product line to serve as a trusted resource for growing consistent and high-quality hemp clones

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTC:PHOT) ("GrowLife" or the "Company"), one of the nation's most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that the Company has launched a new platform for the Company's recently majority acquired EZ-CLONE Enterprises, Inc. (EZ-CLONE) cloning and propagation company to serve as the commercial hemp cloning industry's resource for innovation.



With the increase in demand for hemp clones as the market continues to expand, the new platform, ezclonehemp.com, is now set to be a trusted resource for cultivators to seek products and education on plant cloning and propagation, specifically designed for hemp growers. Easily navigational, the platform serves those who are looking to learn about hemp clones and the products necessary for growing a consistent and high-quality clone. The platform is a user-friendly and detailed way for those who are interested in hemp clones and the EZ-CLONE Pro aeroponics system to explore the commercial hemp clone industry and order products.

"As experts in plant cultivation, we understand that hemp growers are seeking additional information and products that enable them to grow consistent, high-volume hemp plants, and cloning is one of the best ways to achieve this," said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. "Through this new platform we clearly define the benefits of cloning, visitors can learn more about our products, make purchases and learn how to grow hemp from clones. When growing hemp for use in CBD extraction, consistency and plant viability are the most important factors on the minds of growers. We wanted to launch a platform for these growers that is easy to navigate and helps them understand not only what products EZ-CLONE has, but why hemp clones are necessary and the future of hemp production."

According to a cannabis statistics company, New Frontier Data, the hemp-derived cannabidiol market is expected to jump to $1.3 billion by 2022, from a $390 million market in 2018.

For more information about GrowLife, including the CEO's most recent video statement, visit the company's website. Products can be purchased at ezclonehemp.com in the U.S. and GrowLifeHydro.ca in Canada.

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. ( PHOT ) aims to become the nation's largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

Public Relations Contact:

CMW Media

Cassandra Dowell, 858-264-6600

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@growlifeinc.com

206-483-0059

Source: GrowLife, Inc.