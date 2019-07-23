GrowLife, Inc. EZ-CLONE Pro Commercial Propagation System on Display at The California State Fair



Leading cultivation equipment supplier announces that the Company's advanced cloning solution for cannabis and hemp growers is on display at the California State Fair in Sacramento from July 12-28

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTC:PHOT) ("GrowLife" or the "Company"), one of the nation's most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that the Company's leading commercial cloning and propagation system, the EZ-CLONE Pro, is on display at the California State Fair in Sacramento through July 28, 2019.



The 459-site plant cloning system, which was designed to allow plant cultivators to clone industry-leading volumes of consistent and high-quality plants, was developed by GrowLife's recently majority acquired EZ-CLONE Enterprises, Inc. The system on display at the California State Fair is located in the Agricultural area of the exposition and is currently growing potato clones. This unit offers a direct example of the plant consistency the system offers.

The Company recently announced a patent issuance from the Canadian patent authorities on the system and the Company hopes to receive a similar issuance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shortly.

"Through this product, GrowLife is poised to distribute the traditional farming methods that many plant growers are using, especially in hemp cultivation," said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. "Many long-time agriculture industry members are switching their crops to hemp since the passage of the Farm Bill in 2018 which legalized hemp production in the United States. While their experience in growing other plants will be beneficial, growing hemp for biomass or cannabidiol extraction, with less than the legal limit of THC will prove extremely different and more difficult than growing most other plants."

Hegyi added, "The best way to guarantee the viability, gender and cannabinoid profile of new hemp plants is to grow them from clones. Demand for high-volumes of these raw materials is on the rise and for farmers to produce enough clones, they will need a solution such as our EZ-CLONE Pro unit. By exhibiting our system at the California State Fair, we are offering education on cloning and propagation to some of the largest agricultural farms in the state. This also demonstrates the clone consistency that our system renders through growing various plants and foods. We highly encourage cultivators to visit the system on display to learn more about the benefits of cloning."

According to Vote Hemp's U.S. Hemp Crop report, around 78,176 acres of hemp were grown in the U.S in 2018, up from just 23,343 in 2017. This illustrates the massive increase in demand for raw hemp material and the need for healthier and more viable plants. With rough estimates of around 2,000 plants per acre when growing hemp for cannabidiol (CBD) extraction, and most hemp producers planting and harvesting between 3-4 times per year, the demand for seeds or clones could surpass 500 million annually this year.

For more information on the EZ-CLONE Pro commercial cloning and propagation system, please visit http://shopgrowlife.com/ez-clone-pro or contact a member of our sales team at sales@growlifeinc.com.

For more information about GrowLife, including the CEO's most recent video statement, visit the company's website. Products can be purchased at shopgrowlife.com in the U.S. and GrowLifeHydro.ca in Canada.

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. ( PHOT ) aims to become the nation's largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

