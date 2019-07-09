GrowLife, Inc. Announces Presenting Sponsorship of Inaugural CannGrow Expo in Expanding Oklahoma Market



Leading cultivation equipment supplier announces the Company will be joining industry leaders within the commercial grow sector at the first-ever CannGrow Expo in the booming Oklahoma market

KIRKLAND, Wash. , July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTC:PHOT) ("GrowLife" or the "Company"), one of the nation's most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that GrowLife, along with its EZ-CLONE brand, will be the presenting sponsor of the first-ever CannGrow Expo in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, October 17-19, 2019.



In addition to its exhibitions under each brand, executives from both GrowLife and EZ-CLONE will host panels and sessions on best practices in cloning hemp as well as marijuana plants. Representatives of the GrowLife Research and Development department will lead a cloning college-style presentation during which they will share insight on how to best utilize cloning and propagation technologies to render healthier and larger plants.

The CannGrow Expo is designed to bring together industry leaders within the commercial grow sector who are interested in sharing their valuable expertise with one another. Taking place in an intimate setting with limited companies per category, the structure of the expo allows for maximum exposure for exhibitors. As the cannabis industry continues to develop, CannGrow Expo provides participants, like GrowLife and EZ-CLONE, the opportunity to develop brand recognition and drive category relevance within the commercial grow space.

"The CannGrow Expo not only comes at an important time in the commercial growing industry, but at a vital time for Oklahoma as an emerging market," said GrowLife Executive Vice-President of Sales and Marketing Joseph Barnes. "Our vision is that this event will bring together the industry's leading players who can explore the latest technology and methodologies in cultivation, in a strategic setting that is specifically tailored for growers while appealing to the booming Oklahoma cannabis market."

Oklahoma is seen as a state that is at the forefront of the cannabis and hemp industry through their various initiatives within each sector. As of June 17th, 2019, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) has approved 3,211 grower, 1,548 dispensary and 859 processor licenses. Additionally, the Governor of Oklahoma recently signed legislation that moves hemp from a pilot project to full commercial production through the passage of the Farm Bill in 2018. The Oklahoma agriculture department estimates roughly 1,300 acres will be planted in 2019, about three times more than what was planted in 2018. By hosting CannGrow Expo in Oklahoma City, the industry's leading providers can help educate local and national cultivators on the best products for their operation.

Companies that are interested in exhibiting, speaking or sponsoring can contact the expo at canngrow@cmwmedia.com. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale in early August. For more information on the expo, visit www.canngrowexpo.com.

For more information about GrowLife, including the CEO's most recent video statement, visit the company's website. Products can be purchased at ezclonehemp.com in the U.S. and GrowLifeHydro.ca in Canada.

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. ( PHOT ) aims to become the nation's largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

Public Relations Contact:

CMW Media

Cassandra Dowell, 858-264-6600

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@growlifeinc.com

206-483-0059





Source: GrowLife, Inc.