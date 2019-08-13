Growing Telco Voxtell Improves Customer Experience with Ubersmith Subscription Management Software





NEW YORK and ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtell, a phone service provider to small and mid-sized businesses, had a problem with its customer-related data spread across different systems, which it recently consolidated by using subscription business management software from Ubersmith, an INAP (NASDAQ:INAP) company.

"Now, it's smooth sailing from the start when we generate the initial sales quote to signing an order form to provisioning customer services," said Junior Smizmaul, CEO and founder, Voxtell. "Everyone at Voxtell has access to the customer data they need immediately - without having to wait or switch between systems."

The company's cloud-based phone solution is easy to set up, reliable and integrates seamlessly with other systems, like HubSpot and Salesforce. There is no infrastructure for customers to maintain - everything is in the cloud, so updates and new features appear automatically. The phone system is built to be intuitive and fully scalable, allowing customers to get started right away and expand their system as their business grows.

As a growing telco, Voxtell deals with increasing amounts of customer data. Prior to its use of Ubersmith, that became increasingly complicated because multiple products were being used to manage customers, billing, sales and contracts, making it a cumbersome process for employees. But now, the Ubersmith sales quoting and order form process enables Voxtell employees to quickly provision services with minimal customer wait time.

Voxtell started down the path of developing its own integrated platform but found it difficult - requiring lots of development resources and quickly becoming an expensive project. After extensive research, the company decided on Ubersmith, which provides an integrated system for customer management, sales and billing. Ubersmith's integration with SureTax was key since it provides accurate tax information, refunds and credits plus support for tax rates based on country codes.

"It's critical for every subscription business to have accurate, up-to-date customer information that can be shared among departments for billing, services and sales," said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith. "At the same time, it's essential that businesses - like Voxtell - have the ability to grow without having to worry about developing, scaling and integrating the systems in place that support their customers."

Since the Ubersmith software and customer data is vital to business operations, Voxtell needed to deploy quickly and with minimal disruption. Ubersmith support was able to help Voxtell employees start using the product from day one.

Now, at Voxtell, customer-related data is maintained in one system. As a result, customer experience is improved so that when a customer responds to a sales quote, the order is placed immediately into the system and the operations team provisions services right away.

About Voxtell

Voxtell utilizes the latest in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver phone services to businesses that are comparable to those of much larger companies, but with the personal care of a local business. Based in Orlando, Voxtell business customers are located in the central Florida region. The company works with customers to assess needs, implement a custom phone solution and provide ongoing support. It also offers custom services such as professionally recorded greetings, call recording, conference bridges and more. Learn more at https://voxtell.com.

About Ubersmith

Ubersmith, an INAP (NASDAQ:INAP) company, is the leader in subscription management software for the cloud and beyond. The company's suite of billing, quoting, order management, infrastructure and ticketing solutions is integrated, open and scalable. More than 100 companies across six continents rely on Ubersmith to better serve their customers and run their businesses. For more info, please visit https://ubersmith.com.



Media Contacts: Glenn Rossman Baker Communications Group, for Ubersmith (914) 623-8354 ubersmith@bakercg.com

Source: INAP