Grom Social to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on September 12th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time





Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB:GRMM) (the "Company"), developer of Grom Social, a leading social media platform for kids and original children's entertainment content provider, will host a virtual roadshow webinar on September 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Darren Marks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grom Social, will present an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 a.m. Eastern time)

Dial-in: 1-877-423-9813

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573

Conference Code: 13694218

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136009



A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through September 28, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13694218. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a leading social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children 13 years and under; providing safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games, while teaching them about being a good digital citizen. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom Social Enterprises also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private business.

Investor Contact: Greg Falesnik or Luke ZimmermanMZ Group - MZ North America Main: 949-259-4987 GRMM@mzgroup.us

Source: Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.