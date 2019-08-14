Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program





BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Grom Social Enterprises (OTCQB: GRMM), developer of Grom Social, the leading social media platform for kids and original children's entertainment content provider, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Grom management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy and program to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The comprehensive investor relations campaign will highlight the Company's recent business successes, including the recently launched GROM social networking app for kids, following up on the success of the web-based Grom social network, which has been visited by more than 15 million users from more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Taipei, and São Paulo. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Managing Director and Head of MZ North America's Minneapolis Office, Greg Falesnik, will be advising Grom Social Enterprises in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with all financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, President of MZ Group North America, commented, "We are pleased to announce our engagement with Grom Social Enterprises, a thought-leader at the forefront in the fight to keep kids safe online. Their unique Grom social media site, visited by over 15 million users and now with mobile app functionality, is evidence of a truly unmet market need - for parents to have true oversight over their kid's online presence. We look forward to working with management to communicate the Company's value proposition to the investment community as they continue to execute upon their operational goals."

"This is an exciting time for Grom Social, having recently launched GROM, our revolutionary mobile app extension of our popular social networking website for kids," said Darren Marks, Chief Executive Officer of Grom Social Enterprises. "We are at a crucial inflection point as we continue to meet and exceed the goals that we have set for ourselves - our success to-date is a testament to the appetite for kid-friendly online platforms like those we've developed. I truly look forward to working with the entire MZ team as we continue to further develop and commercialize our product suite, with the goal of creating a safe online environment for children and their parents. Together, we will enhance our investor communications and awareness efforts, while building long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Marks.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the U.S. division of MZ Group, a multinational company and one of the world's largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firms. MZ, founded in 1999, combines capital markets intelligence, global investor targeting, IR technology, corporate governance, media and corporate communication and IR consulting, providing comprehensive programs that successfully build and manage shareholder value. With a team of highly experienced senior professionals and an integrated service portfolio, MZ ensures that companies are provided with the right tools and strategies to interact effectively with the investment community and the media, successfully conveying the investment message. MZ's market intelligence, advisory and tactical support activities for investor relations and corporate communications programs are underpinned by a comprehensive IT infrastructure, allowing companies to rapidly achieve global standards of best practices. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB:GRMM) is a leading social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children ages 5-16; providing safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games, while teaching them about being a good digital citizen. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., which produces award-winning 2D animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom Social Enterprises also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Grom Social Enterprises activities that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in the expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long-term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Source: Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.