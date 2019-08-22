Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for Its First Half 2019 Financial Results Release





SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) (JSE:GSH) ("Grindrod Shipping" or "Company"), a global provider of maritime transportation services in the drybulk and product tanker sectors, announced it will release its first half 2019 financial results for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 on August 28, 2019, after market closing in New York.



The next day, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/ 2:00 p.m. South African Standard Time/ 8:00 p.m. Singapore Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings results.

Conference Call details: Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 866 966 1396 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 376 7922 (UK Toll Free Dial In), +800 852 6250 (Singapore Toll Free Dial In), 0800 014 553 (South Africa Toll Free Dial In), +44 (0)2071 928 000 (International Standard Dial In). Please enter code: 6092049

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, September 5, 2019, by dialing +1 866 331 1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), +44 (0)3333 009 785 (International Standard Dial In), +65 3158 3995 (Singapore Dial In), or 0800 014 706 (South Africa Toll Free Dial In). Access Code 6092049

Audio Webcast details:

There will be an audio webcast of the conference call, accessible via the internet through the Grindrod Shipping website www.grinshipping.com. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation of the financial results for the first half ended June 30, 2019 will be accessible in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website located at www.grinshipping.com. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation. The conference call will take participants through the slide presentation on the website.



About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels and product tankers. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand "Island View Shipping" ("IVS") includes a fleet of 17 handysize drybulk carriers and 14 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers on the water, with three ultramax drybulk carriers under construction in Japan due be delivered in 2019 and 2020. The tanker business, which operates under the brand "Unicorn Shipping" ("Unicorn") includes a fleet of seven medium range tankers and two small tankers. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo, Cape Town and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker "GRIN" and on the JSE under the ticker "GSH".

Company Contact: Investor Relations / Media Contact: Martyn Wade / Stephen Griffiths Nicolas Bornozis / Judit Csepregi CEO / CFO Capital Link, Inc. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536 200 Cantonment Road, #03-01 Southpoint New York, N.Y. 10169 Singapore, 089763 Tel.: (212) 661-7566 Email: ir@grindrodshipping.com Fax: (212) 661-7526 Website: www.grinshipping.com Email: grindrod@capitallink.com

Source: Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd