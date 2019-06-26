Greg Ubert Joins Heartland BancCorp Board of Directors





WHITEHALL, Ohio, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp, (OTCQB:HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank, today announced the election of Greg Ubert as its newest Board Member. Ubert is the Founder and President of Columbus, Ohio based Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, repeatedly recognized as one of the country's top coffee roasters. A Central Ohio native, Greg earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he played both football and baseball. He and his family reside in Upper Arlington.



"Greg brings a wealth of entrepreneurial knowledge to complement the other entrepreneurs that make up Heartland BancCorp's board of directors," said Scott McComb, Chairman and CEO of Heartland Bank. "We look forward to Greg's service."

In 2018, Ubert was named Most Admired Executive by Columbus Business First Magazine, a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year/East Central Region award, a finalist for the CEO of the Year from Columbus CEO Magazine, and Small Business Leader of the Year from the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. He also serves as Board Chairman for the Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio and is active with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce as a member of the Board of Directors.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 16 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2019, Heartland was ranked #44 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE") as of 12/31/18.

Contact:

G. Scott McComb, Chairman & CEO

Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600





Source: Heartland BancCorp