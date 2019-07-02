GreenPower Delivers Two EV Stars to San Diego Airport Parking Company



Expands Adoption of Green Technology in Airport Operations

PORTERVILLE, Calif., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQX:GPVRF) ("GreenPower") announces that it has delivered two EV Star All-Electric Min-eBuses ("EV Stars") to the San Diego Airport Parking Company ("SDAP"). The deployment of EV Stars in SDAP's operations is another step forward in their strategy of implementing green initiatives. The purchase of each EV Star was funded with $90,000 HVIP vouchers and 50-month lease financing.

SDAP operates a parking service at the San Diego International Airport and provides a shuttle service for its customers to various points across the metropolitan area. The deployment of all-electric EV Stars is the latest in a number of green initiatives at SDAP, including the installation of DC fast-chargers and multiple Level-2 charging stations.

Lisa McGhee, operations manager at SDAP, commented, "We are excited about the EV Star bus both inside and out. Not only is this bus beautiful and designed with all the necessary bus features for safe and functional use, it feels luxurious - it has the ‘wow' factor - and really makes an impression when riding. Most important to SDAP is the anticipated performance and local service necessary to achieve the expected operating cost and fleet support. GreenPower really seems to have moved the technology forward with this bus. SDAP applauds this innovative company for achieving many of the requirements that fleets need when comparing the technology to diesel performance, efficiency, cost per mile and price. Thank you, GreenPower, for making our vision of our next EV bus come to life; we are more excited than we ever could have imagined as this shuttle begins service."

Ryne Shetterly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GreenPower, added, "We couldn't be more pleased with the enthusiasm and positive response that the EV Star has received from SDAP. Given the EV Star's industry-leading technology, wide range of applications, and affordable total cost of ownership, it is the perfect choice for any fleet operator looking for an electric vehicle."

The EV Star is an all-electric, zero emission, 25-foot bus that seats up to 19 passengers, with an operational range of up to 150 miles on a single charge. This versatile vehicle can be used for micro-transit services, para-transit, vanpool, shuttle, school, employee transportation, tourist operations or cargo transport. The EV Star is eligible for a base voucher of $90,000 from the California HVIP program and an additional voucher of $10,000 when the vehicle is operated in a disadvantaged community.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

