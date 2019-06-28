GreenPower Delivers First Three EV Stars to Green Commuter



First All-Electric Vehicles Deployed for Van Pool Services in North America

PORTERVILLE, Calif., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQX:GPVRF) ("GreenPower") today announced that it has delivered three EV Star All-Electric Mini Buses ("EV Stars") to Green Commuter. Green Commuter is a California based all-electric vanpool provider that offers van pooling, car sharing, shuttle service and fleet replacement. The EV-Star is a 25-foot bus that can be customized with executive seating, wheelchair lifts and high-density seating configurations to suit a range of customer needs and applications, making it ideally suited for van pooling, ride sharing and shuttle services.



Gustavo Occhiuzzo, CEO of Green Commuter commented, "We are excited to take our first delivery of EV Stars from GreenPower and are confident the features and technology of this vehicle will drive efficiencies in our operations. The EV Star offers a combination of range, electric charging flexibility and seating capacity that sets it apart from other electric vehicles on the market and makes it perfectly suited for our needs. We are eager to bring these vehicles into our fleet and are looking forward to receiving another 100 EV Stars from GreenPower!"

The EV Star is an all-electric, zero emission, 25-foot bus that seats up to 19 passengers, with an operational range of up to 150 miles on a single charge. This versatile vehicle can be used for micro-transit services, para-transit, vanpool, shuttle, school, employee transportation, tourist operations or cargo transport. The bus is eligible for a base voucher of $90,000 from the California HVIP program and an additional voucher of $10,000 when the vehicle is operated in a disadvantaged community.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

