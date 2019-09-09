GreenPower Delivers Final EV350 to Porterville





PORTERVILLE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQX:GPVRF) ("GreenPower" or the "Company") today announced that it has delivered the 10th and final EV350 to Porterville Transit ("Porterville"). As previously announced, Porterville and GreenPower successfully received grant funding of $9.5 million through the California Air Resources Board's ("CARB") Zero Emissions Bus and Truck Pilot Program. This grant funding covered the purchase of ten EV350 forty-foot low floor battery-electric transit buses featuring an industry-leading range of 250 miles on a single charge.

"Porterville Transit is well on its way to deploying the nation's first 100% electric fleet," said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. "This city - located in the heart of Central California - is showing other rural areas across the country that electric buses are not only for urban city centers but can be successfully used almost anywhere. We're very proud to have our EV350's showcased in this manner."

GreenPower is also assisting Porterville with the installation of charging infrastructure and upon the anticipated completion this fall, Porterville will have replaced its legacy CNG bus fleet and fueling infrastructure.

The EV350 is a purpose-built forty-foot zero emissions low floor transit bus that can meet the operational demands of any end user with unparalleled range and reliability. The EV350 can be configured to seat up to 39 passengers, two wheelchair positions, and features 432kWh of batteries. The EV350 is eligible for a base voucher of $150,000 from the California HVIP program and an additional voucher of $15,000 when the vehicle is operated within a disadvantaged community.

