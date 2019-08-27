GreenPower Delivers 5 EV Stars and sees Expansion of the EV Star Fleet Outside of California





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQX:GPVRF) ("GreenPower") announced today that it has delivered five more EV Star All-Electric Min-eBuses ("EV Stars") to Creative Bus Sales ("Creative"). As previously announced, GreenPower received an order in 2018 for 100 buses from Creative, the Nation's largest bus dealer for sales, parts and service. Creative has commenced sales and marketing efforts of the EV Star throughout its national sales network of 18 locations and 100+-person sales team. Through its brick and mortar locations, Creative has already deployed EV Stars in Oregon, Washington, Arizona, and Texas.

"Over 50 percent of the electric cars and 75 percent of the electric buses in the United States were sold in California. We see the rest of the US starting to request quotes and information regarding battery electric buses. This represents a huge opportunity for GreenPower," said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. "Other states are implementing programs similar to California in order to encourage early adoption of zero-emission vehicles and the timing couldn't be better for GreenPower and our flagship EV Star product."

The 25' EV Star is the only bus in its class that comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC level 3 fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. The EV Star can be configured to seat up to 19 passengers, two wheel chairs with 12 seated passengers or a 10 seat luxury layout. The EV Star is eligible for a base voucher of $90,000 from the California HVIP program and an additional enhancement voucher of $10,000 when the vehicle is operated in a disadvantaged community.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

