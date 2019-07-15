GreenPower Completes Delivery of EV Stars to SacRT





PORTERVILLE, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQX:GPVRF) ("GreenPower" or the "Company") today announced that all six of the Company's EV Star All-Electric Min-eBuses ("EV Stars") have been delivered to the Sacramento Regional Transit District ("SacRT"). SacRT provides public transportation for the City of Sacramento and most of Northern Sacramento County. In 2018 SacRT launched SmaRT Ride, an on-demand service in which customers use a smartphone app to request shuttle rides within a designated transit area. SacRT plans to operate its SmaRT Ride shuttle service in 12 Sacramento communities, bringing availability to millions of residents.



GreenPower's EV Star All-Electric Min-eBus deployed with SacRT





"We're pleased to see all six of our EV Stars now deployed by SacRT, delivered on time and as promised," said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower Motor Company. "Given our steadfast dedication to quality, performance, and customer service, we anticipate additional orders as demand for SmaRT grows in the Sacramento metropolitan area. In the meantime, we look forward to delivering three EV Star Transit Plus buses later this year."

In April SacRT ordered three EV Star Transit "Plus" buses - with wheelchair lifts and other ADA features. This contract also includes three 50kW DC fast-charge stations, to be installed by December 31, 2019, and represents the first order for EV Star Transit Plus models. The EV Star Transit Plus is wider than the standard EV Star and can accommodate multiple ADA spots with a curbside wheelchair lift.

The EV Star Transit Plus is the only bus in its class that comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. The EV Star is eligible for a base voucher of $90,000 from the California HVIP program and an additional voucher of $10,000 when the vehicle is operated in a disadvantaged community.

For further information contact:

Brendan Riley

President

(510) 910-3377

Ryne Shetterly

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

(909) 954-7530

GreenPower Investor Relations

Chris Witty

(646) 438-9385

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict such as the manufacturing of product or are beyond GreenPower's control, such as the regulations and requirements in different jurisdictions including final approvals for this purchase of vehicles. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All amounts in U.S. dollars. © 2019 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f61860b-73d6-45f9-bcc5-f8f2cbf96f9f





Source: GreenPower Motor Company Inc.