Greenlane Partners with European Retailer NOUS to Expand Higher Standards



Greenlane and NOUS Join Forces to Bring Higher Standards Branded and Curated Shop-in-Shops to NOUS stores

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:GNLN) ("Greenlane"), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products, today announced the launch and expansion of the Company's Higher Standards brand and retail concept in Europe in partnership with Paris-based NOUS.



Founded by a group of ex-Collette staffers in 2018 on rue Cambon in Paris, NOUS is the latest high-end concept-store focused on tomorrow's trends. United through a demanding artistic direction and a passionate team, the concept store offers a fresh vision with a unique approach. With four locations in Paris, Saint-Tropez and Geneva, and more in development throughout Europe, NOUS embraces and curates fashion, luxury timepieces, art, books, streetwear magazines and unites with other leading brands to create a unique, high-end shopping experience.

NOUS and Higher Standards — Greenlane's upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City's famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta's Ponce City Market — are joining forces to bring Higher Standards branded and curated shops-in-shops to NOUS stores. Slated to open in the fourth quarter, the first Higher Standards shop-in-shop will be located in NOUS' Paris boutique, with plans for further expansion throughout Europe.

"Higher Standards was created to provide connoisseurs with the tools for an elevated lifestyle and to destigmatize cannabis consumption. Our smoking accessories, apparel, and lifestyle goods are a perfect fit for NOUS' acute artistic direction and their fresh approach to fashion, culture and lifestyle," said Sasha Kadey, Chief Marketing Officer of Greenlane and Co-Founder of Higher Standards. "We are thrilled to extend the Higher Standards brand into Europe through this collaboration and look forward to bringing our unique retail experience to European connoisseurs and tourists alike."

The Higher Standards shop-in-shops will feature premium smoking accessories and lifestyle goods from Greenlane's proprietary house brands, including Higher Standards and Marley Natural, as well as partner brands such as Jonathan Adler, Malin + Goetz, Davinci, LEVO, PAX and Storz & Bickel.

"Higher Standards is an ideal partner for NOUS because we share a passion for innovation and an immersive shopping experience," said Sylvain Brondel, Art & Lifestyle Leader for NOUS. "Higher Standards is revolutionizing the smoke and dispensary store and we are excited to bring their selection of premium smoking accessories, custom-made products and essential lifestyle items to our customers who are constantly looking for something new."

In addition to its flagship stores in New York City and Atlanta, Higher Standards has a shop-in-shop presence in The Pottery and Cannary West in Los Angeles, and the Bud & Bloom in Santa Ana, California, with plans for continued domestic and international expansion.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products. The Company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Select, Sherbinskis, Bloom Farms, Mary's Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane's house of brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City's famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta's Ponce City Market. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

