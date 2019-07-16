Greenlane Granted Second Patent for Pollen Gear™ Child-Resistant SnapTech® Bags



Patented Snap-Locking Mechanism Provides Cannabis Brands with ASTM Child-Resistant Compliant Solutions to the Ever Changing Packaging Compliance Landscape

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:GNLN) ("Greenlane"), a leading distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories, today announced that the U.S. Patent Office has granted the Company its second patent for Pollen Gear's child-resistant SnapTech® Bags used by leading cannabis brands such as MedMen, Organigram and Farma.



Pollen Gear™, the leading producer of premium, customizable and patented child-resistant packaging solutions, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenlane following its January 2019 acquisition. Prior to the acquisition, Greenlane was the exclusive global distributor of Pollen Gear products and the companies have a proven track record of bringing industry leading products that promote product safety and responsible consumption to legal cannabis markets.

United States Patent Numbers D843,225 and D807,197 cover Pollen Gear's snap-locking mechanism, which provides cannabis brands with ASTM child-resistant solutions to the ever changing packaging compliance landscape. This new patent adds to Greenlane's existing global portfolio of more than 100 patents and patent applications directed across all Pollen Gear container technology, which includes over 30 patents and patent applications for the trendsetting Hi-Line™ jar, a now iconic design that is virtually synonymous with premium cannabis.

"The integration of Pollen Gear's award-winning team of designers and engineers into our business has accelerated our product development and innovation, allowing Greenlane to bring our customers a higher quality of service and a wider array of packaging solutions," said Aaron LoCascio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. "With this new patent for Pollen Gear's SnapTech Bags, our customers can be assured that they are using packaging that has been tested at 100% child-resistant effectiveness, ensuring product safety and responsible consumption, while preserving the quality of their cannabis products and brands. We look forward to providing further updates on our packaging innovations as we bring more solutions to market and capitalize on this growth opportunity."

Pollen Gear is a leading supplier of premium child-resistant packaging to the cannabis industry and is credited with creating the category. Founded in 2015, Pollen Gear creates unique packaging solutions, with a focus on recyclable and sustainable materials. Pollen Gear was recognized as a Top 100 Cannabis Company in 2018 by Entrepreneur Magazine.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) is a leading distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Greenlane's customers include over 7,000 independent smoke shops and regional retail chain stores, which collectively operate approximately 11,000 retail locations, and hundreds of licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. Greenlane also owns and operates one of the most visited North American direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, Vapor.com, a unique e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. Through Greenlane's expansive North American distribution network and e-commerce presence, Greenlane offers a comprehensive selection of premium vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers and customized lines of premium specialty packaging. Following the passage of The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 ("The Farm Bill") in February 2019, Greenlane commenced distribution of premium products containing hemp-derived cannabidiol in those states in which the distribution and sale of such products are authorized by, and can be affected in compliance with, applicable state laws and regulations.

