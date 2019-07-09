GreenGro CEO Interviewed on NBC and Fox News Regarding Plans to Develop 160-Acre Hemp Farm and Research Facility





ANAHEIM, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC:GRNH), a leading provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the cannabis industry, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Burden, was interviewed last week on NBC Channel 4 News and Fox News Channel 11 relating to the Company's announcement that it will be converting a 160-acre property in Nevada into a hemp farm and research facility. A link to the news clip can be found by visiting GreenGro to Convert 160-Acre Nevada Property on NBC and FOX News.



The media coverage followed the Company's announcement that it has entered into a joint venture with Art Cortez dba Acs American, Inc., to develop a 160-acre CBD and hemp farm in Washoe County, Nevada. With a plan to obtain a Nevada Industrial Hemp Grower, Handler and Seed Producer License by the third quarter of next year, the farm will serve multiple purposes and function as a multi-use research center.

Projects will include producing and maintaining hemp and CBD nurseries, performing geno testing, hemp extractions, developing grow seeds, the construction of site facilities for labs and testing, and more. With such a property and all its low-THC, high-CBD hemp seeds to be provided by GreenGro Technologies' recently secured Southern California farm, the breadth of possibilities in Washoe County is considerable. The joint venture's ownership structure will be split 66% for CBD Ventures and 34% Art Cortez.

