Greenbelt Resources Offers Custom System Manufacturing, Expands With a New Location

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - With conversion of its current facility from biofuel to bioethanol solvent underway and to accommodate recent orders from new business, Greenbelt Resources Corporation (OTC:GRCO) (Greenbelt), the developer and producer of a sustainable ECOsystem model that transforms food supply chain wastes into revenue generating bioproducts, has announced today the opening of a new assembly, fabrication and manufacturing facility and the offering of its capabilities to third parties. This expansion follows of a strong second quarter and represents a dual initiative to increase revenue from both equipment manufacturing and ethanol production in response to contracted sales in both business segments.



The company is now able to accommodate workflow on more projects simultaneously. The new facility adds 3,000+ square feet of interior floor space, has a 1,000+ square foot exterior concrete final assembly pad and is equipped with a wide range of fabrication, welding, and other metal work and wiring equipment. It includes everything required end-to-end to manufacture and assemble complete system modules like the company's proprietary membrane dehydration modules and the distillation tower modules central to each ECOsystem which extend to 40 feet high.

Beyond the physical capabilities of the new facility, the team managing it has extensive expertise with a wide range of proficiencies honed from successful experience building small to large generator sets, water purification and filtration systems, alcohol condensation columns, end-to-end biodiesel systems, fuel skids, fuel polishing and refining equipment, water pumps, desalinization plants and testing and control systems. Previously, Greenbelt provided its services to EcoPAS -successfully manufacturing the first of its kind large scale PAS (passive alcohol system) installed at Central Coast Wine Services.

"In order to meet the growing demand for our technology, we needed to expand our manufacturing capabilities," said Floyd Butterfield, CTO of Greenbelt Resources.

But it's not only Greenbelt's ECOsystem technology that is in demand. Greenbelt's ultra-sustainable bioethanol is also in demand. Solvent distributor Purnol has described the bioethanol made by Greenbelt's waste-to-resources systems to be "the most sustainable ecofriendly ethanol on the market". The reason is the feedstock source. Using feedstock that comes from a waste stream, the carbon footprint for that portion of the ethanol production cycle is low to negative since it pulls carbon from the waste stream that would have otherwise been released into the environment.

Greenbelt announced last month a collaboration alliance with New Age Renewable Energy, LLC, (NARE) to jointly provide a cost-effective solution for dairy processors to address the unique challenges presented by dairy process industry wastes such as acid whey, whey permeate, and other milk derivatives. The first sale from the alliance with NARE has been announced and that system is currently being manufactured in Greenbelt's new facility.

Greenbelt Resources Corporation™ is an award-winning provider of automated, modular, small scale sustainable energy production systems, products and processes that enable local cost-effective processing and disposal of food, beverage and cellulosic waste to be converted into commercially viable saleable consumer products such as bio ethanol, protein concentrate and fertilizer. Operating in several business segments, Greenbelt provides value added solutions to the cannabis, food, beverage and agricultural industries. Greenbelt stock is listed on the OTC Markets Group under the symbol GRCO. More information is available at www.greenbeltresources.com

This document includes certain statements, predictions and projections that may be considered forward-looking statements under securities law. These statements involve a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to, the supply and demand for biofuels, our ability to remain technologically competitive and other economic, competitive and technological factors involving the Company's operations, markets, services, products and prices.

