Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Open Rise Oviedo, Its Fourth Retail Location in Florida and 26th in the Nation, on July 9





CHICAGO and OVIEDO, Fla., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries (GTI) (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, announced it will open its fourth retail location in Florida, Rise Oviedo, the community's first cannabis store, on July 9, 2019. This is GTI's 26th open location in the country.



GTI owns and operates the growing Rise retail chain.





Rise Deerfield Beach, Rise Pinellas Park and Rise Bonita Springs all opened earlier this year, and GTI has a retail footprint for up to 35 stores throughout Florida. The company owns and operates a manufacturing facility in Homestead where it cultivates and produces GTI's branded cannabis products including Rythm and The Feel Collection. Rise™ also offers delivery to registered cardholders in Florida via orders placed at RiseCannabis.com or by contacting a Rise™ store directly.

"We are honored to be the first company to provide access to medical cannabis in Oviedo and to help Floridians exercise their right to wellness," said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "Our Rise™ stores provide exceptional customer care and we're thrilled to serve the people of Oviedo and surrounding communities."

Oviedo is located less than 30 minutes from Orlando, the third largest city in Florida. The Greater Orlando Metropolitan area was named one of the United States' fastest-growing regions per data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The number of registered patients in Florida has grown rapidly over the past year, increasing from about 130,000 in June 2018 to more than 315,000 in June 2019. Those interested in the state's medical marijuana program can visit http://knowthefactsmmj.com.

Rise Oviedo is located at 4301 Alafaya Trail in Oviedo. Hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national chains of retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 89 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,100 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain's Chicago Business. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of GTI with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," or similar expressions and include information regarding the future direction and business objectives of GTI. The forward‐looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances and expectations relating to general economic and market conditions. Any forward‐looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, GTI does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward‐looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in GTI's public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the risk factors set out in GTI's annual information form dated July 10, 2018.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Green Thumb Industries

