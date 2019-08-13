Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Open Rise Hallandale Beach, Its Fifth Retail Location in Florida and 28th in the Nation, on August 13





CHICAGO and HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries (GTI) (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of the retail stores Rise™ and Essence, announces it will open its fifth retail location in Florida, Rise Hallandale Beach, on August 13, 2019. It is GTI's 28th retail location in the country and the first cannabis store in Hallandale Beach.



Rise™ opened its Oviedo location last month and opened Rise Deerfield Beach, Pinellas Park and Bonita Springs earlier this year. Rise™ has a retail footprint for up to 35 locations in the state. The company owns and operates a manufacturing facility in Homestead where it cultivates and produces GTI's branded cannabis products including Rythm and The Feel Collection. Rise™ also offers delivery to registered cardholders in Florida via orders placed at RiseCannabis.com or by calling the store directly.

"We're thrilled to be the first to bring medical cannabis to Hallandale Beach and introduce the community to our Rythm and The Feel Collection products, available at Rise™ stores," said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "We are diligently executing on our strategic plan to scale the business in the markets we serve including Florida, where we have opened five stores over the last six months."

Hallandale Beach is in Broward County, the second most densely populated county in the state of Florida. The store is conveniently located less than 30 minutes from Miami and 15 minutes from Hollywood, Florida.

Rise Hallandale Beach is located at 308 N. Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach and will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 95 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,200 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain's Chicago Business. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

