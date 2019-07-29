Quantcast

See headlines for GTBIF
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Green Thumb Industries (GTI) To Hold Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on August 28, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


    CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 5:00 pm ET following the release of its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close.

    The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-273-8145 (Toll-Free) or 647-689-5400 (International) with conference ID: 2278778. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of GTI's website at www.gtigrows.com/investors and will be archived for replay.

    About Green Thumb Industries:

    Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 95 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,200 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain's Chicago Business.  More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

    Media Contact: Investor Contact:
    Linda Marsicano Jennifer Dooley
    VP, Corporate Communications Chief Strategy Officer
    lmarsicano@gtigrows.com InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
    773-354-2004 310-622-8257

    Source: Green Thumb Industries

    Source: Green Thumb Industries

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: GTBIF, GTII




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8330.21
    91.67  ▲  1.11%
    DJIA 27192.45
    51.47  ▲  0.19%
    S&P 500 3025.86
    22.19  ▲  0.74%
    Data as of Jul 26, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar