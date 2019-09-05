Quantcast

    Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Announces Conference Participation for September 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 05, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


    CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of the Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in September 2019:

    Females to the Front, Palm Springs, Calif., September 13, 2019: Chief Strategy Officer Jennifer Dooley will speak about forming strategic partnerships and alliances.

    Eight Capital Global Cannabis Conference, Toronto, September 19, 2019: Head of Capital Markets Andy Grossman will participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one meetings.

    About Green Thumb Industries:

    Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 95 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,200 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain's Chicago Business.  More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

    Media Contact:  Investor Contact:
    Linda Marsicano Jennifer Dooley
    VP, Corporate Communications Chief Strategy Officer
    lmarsicano@gtigrows.com  InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com 
    773-354-2004 310-622-8257
       

    Source: Green Thumb Industries

