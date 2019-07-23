Green Stream Holdings Inc. (GSFI) Announces Potential Plans To Issue Additional Declarations Of Common Stock Dividends





Company Is Considering A Series Of Eight Additional Quarterly Issuances Of Common Stock Dividends



MALIBU, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC:GSFI) a holding company of Green Stream Finance, Inc., a company that focuses on currently unmet markets in the solar energy space through its innovative proprietary solar product offerings, financed for customers via its public and private partnerships, today announced that it is considering a series of eight additional quarterly issuances of common stock dividends.

President of Green Stream, Ms. Madeline Cammarata, commented: "We have had a positive response from our shareholders regarding our recent Distribution and we want to aggressively continue to reward and protect our shareholders and feel that this process would be in line with our intentions. We are looking at the applicable regulatory rules and regulations and anticipate that this plan will be approved by our Board. All distributions will take place in the form of a pro rata common stock dividend to each Green Stream stockholder of record on the applicable distribution date."

About Green Stream Finance

Green Stream Finance, Inc. is a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu and New York focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnerships with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

On another note please visit Green Stream Holdings Inc.'s newest investor website for weekly updates as well to see the innovative projects we are in development with. For more information go to: https://www.greenstreamholdingsinc.com

Please direct any investor or press enquiries regarding any of our solar current and planned solar projects throughout the nation to info@greenstreamfinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Holdings Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Holdings Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Green Stream Holdings Inc.