Green Stream (GSFI) Signs MOU With Company Owned By Kevin Aoki, Son of Benihana Founder, Rocky Aoki.



Non-Binding MOU Is Between Green Stream Holdings and Aoki Group Inc. ("Aoki") To Utilize Company's Groundbreaking Red Glass Technology To Grow Organic Foods For Aoki Restaurants

MALIBU, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC:GSFI) a holding company of Green Stream Finance, Inc., a company that focuses on currently unmet markets in the solar energy space through its innovative proprietary solar product offerings, financed for customers via its public and private partnerships, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding MOU with the Aoki Group Inc. ("Aoki").



Kevin Aoki, the son of the founder of Benihana, has agreed that Aoki will collaborate with Green Stream Holdings Inc. to build the first next-generation greenhouse in the center of city of Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii. Madeline Cammarata, Green Street President and Kevin Aoki are personally collaborating together to create the first off grid sustainable solar powered urban-centric garden greenhouse which will supply fresh produce for Kevin Aoki's Blue Tree juice bars locations in Honolulu. It is anticipated that upon the successful implementation of this project, that Mr. Aoki will begin to utilize the Company's technology in his restaurants around the globe.

The next-generation greenhouse will use the Company's customized red greenhouse glass and seamless, solar panels. The technology significantly increases plant growth by 94 percent, is to be erected in conjunction with famed architect Anthony Morali, who is working with the Company on other projects as well. The Company has entered into a joint partnership with Mr. Morali with whom it is engaged on a number of significant current and planned solar projects. The solar greenhouses are developed and managed through Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division of the Company.

President of Green Stream, Ms. Madeline Cammarata, commented: "We see this initial project to be the beginning of a larger global collaboration where Mr. Aoki will begin to utilize the Company's technology in his many restaurants around the globe. We are diligently working to turn this initial MOU into a binding 5 year contract."

Kevin Aoki said: "I have always demanded the finest organic ingredients for every restaurant I have been involved in and this collaboration could help us get better harvests in less time to meet the ever increasing demand in my restaurants. Green Stream's red glass technology can save me money and result in an increased output. The red greenhouse glass removes the green light and increases the ratio from red to blue light which increases the plant's growth by 94%."

On another note please visit Green Stream Holdings Inc. newest investor website for weekly updates as well to see the innovative projects we are in development with.

About Kevin Aoki

With over 20 years of experience managing, marketing and building restaurants Kevin is leading his own restaurant development company, Aoki Group. The goal of Aoki Group is to develop new restaurant concepts including juice bars and saki for US and international markets.

He is a veteran of the restaurant business whose upbringing, education and creativity meld to form a restaurateur destined for success. As the son of Benihana founder Rocky Aoki, Kevin was raised in the restaurant business, learning all facets of both the front and back of the house at an early age.

After graduating in 1990 from New York University with a BA in marketing, Kevin went on to manage over a dozen Benihana restaurants in California, Texas, Illinois, New York, and Hawaii. He has also launched and operated restaurants in Indonesia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Dubai, Philippines, Australia, Thailand, Korea and Canada.

About Green Stream Finance

Green Stream Finance, Inc. is a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu and New York focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Please direct any investor or press enquiries regarding any of our solar current and planned solar projects throughout the nation to: info@greenstreamfinance.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Source: Green Stream Holdings Inc.