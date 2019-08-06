Quantcast

Green Plains to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference on August 8, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time in New York.

The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains' website at http://investor.gpreinc.com/events.cfm.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations related to ethanol production, grain handling and storage, cattle feeding, and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading producers of ethanol in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients and export growth opportunities. Green Plains owns a 49.1% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Contact: Jim Stark, Executive Vice President - Investor and Media Relations, Green Plains Inc. (402) 884-8700

Source: Green Plains Inc.

