Quantcast

Green Plains Partners Declares Quarterly Distribution

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


OMAHA, Neb., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.475 per unit on all of its outstanding common units, or $1.90 per unit on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2019. The distribution is payable on August 9, 2019, to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2019.

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Please note that 100 percent of Green Plains Partners' distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business. Accordingly, all of the partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to U.S. federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses.

Contact

Jim Stark

Executive Vice President, Investor & Media Relations

402.884.8700

jim.stark@gpreinc.com

Source: Green Plains Partners LP

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: GPP




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8207.24
22.03  ▲  0.27%
DJIA 27222.97
3.12  ▲  0.01%
S&P 500 2995.11
10.69  ▲  0.36%
Data as of Jul 18, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar