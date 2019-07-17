Green Growth Brands Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Discussing Mainstream Retailers Making Room for CBD





NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire - Green Growth Brands (CSE:GGB) (OTC:GGBXF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.



To view the full publication, titled "Waves of CBD Beauty Products Filling Shelves of Major Retailers Across the US," please visit: http://cnw.fm/6vjFQ.

The bond between retailers and CBD producers seems to be growing stronger by the month, ushered forward by bridge builders such as Green Growth Brands (CSE:GGB) (OTC:GGBXF), whose management team's CVs read like that of a mall directory, including executive-level experience with major brands such as American Eagle Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch, Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret, DSW, Luxottica and Virgin Entertainment.

These relationships have already resulted in GGB inking a series of deals with major retailers, most recently with American Eagle Outfitters. Starting in October 2019, the clothing retailer will be carrying GGB's hemp-derived, CBD-infused personal care products in almost 500 physical stores as well as on the company website. These products — which include lotions, muscle balms and aromatherapy items — were developed exclusively for American Eagle.

About Green Growth Brands Inc.

Green Growth Brands creates remarkable experiences in cannabis and CBD. Led by CEO Peter Horvath and a leadership team of consumer-focused retail experts, the company's brands include CAMP, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, The+ Source, Green Lily and Meri + Jayne. The company also has a licensing agreement with the Greg Norman(TM) Brand to develop a line of CBD-infused personal care products designed for active wellness. Already driving the strongest sales per square feet in the cannabis industry, GGB is expanding its cannabis operations throughout the United States, its CBD presence at ShopSeventhSense.com, and in malls across the country and at DSW shoe stores — and that's just the beginning. For more information, visit the company's website at www.GreenGrowthBrands.com.



About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)



CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.



For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer



Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

Source: Green Growth Brands Inc.