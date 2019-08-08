Green Brick Partners, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results and Closes $75 Million of 4.00% Senior Notes





EPS OF $0.29 PER SHARE

19.8% INCREASE IN RESIDENTIAL UNITS REVENUE

17.1% INCREASE IN NEW HOME ORDERS

RECORD QUARTERLY BACKLOG AND RESIDENTIAL UNITS REVENUE

EXPECTING 21% COMMUNITY GROWTH

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:GRBK) ("we," "Green Brick" or the "Company") today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019:

Basic net income attributable to Green Brick per common share ("EPS") for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.29, which equals the record quarterly earnings of $0.29 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.





For the three months ended June 30, 2019, total revenue was $183.5 million, a record for any second quarter and an increase of 16.7%, compared to $157.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018; gross profit was $40.3 million, a decrease of 1.9%, compared to $41.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018; and net income attributable to Green Brick was $14.5 million, a decrease of 2.8%, compared to $14.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.





Residential units revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $175.1 million, a record for any quarter and an increase of 19.8%, compared to $146.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Land and lots revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $8.5 million, a decrease of 24.1%, compared to $11.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.





The dollar value of backlog units as of June 30, 2019 was $331.3 million, a record for any quarter and an increase of 5.4% compared to $314.2 million as of June 30, 2018.





Average active selling communities increased from 62 communities as of June 30, 2018 to 77 communities as of June 30, 2019, an increase of 24.2%.





Homes under construction increased to 1,214 as of June 30, 2019, a record for any quarter and a 22.9% increase compared to 988 as of June 30, 2018.

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019:

Basic net income attributable to Green Brick per common share ("EPS") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.53, an increase of 1.9% compared to $0.52 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.





For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenue was $352.1 million, an increase of 22.9%, compared to $286.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018; gross profit was $75.6 million, an increase of 2.6%, compared to $73.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018; and net income attributable to Green Brick was $27.1 million, an increase of 3.8%, compared to $26.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.





Residential units revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $336.6 million, a record for any six-month period and an increase of 25.9%, compared to $267.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Land and lots revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $15.5 million, a decrease of 18.6%, compared to $19.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

"Our second quarter performance was highlighted by backlog of $331.3 million and residential units revenue of $175.1 million, which are both records for any quarter of our existence. Our adjusted homebuilding gross margin increased 180 basis points to 23.3% in the second quarter of 2019 from 21.5% in the first quarter of 2019", said Jim Brickman, CEO of Green Brick Partners, Inc. "We expect earnings growth to inflect positively starting in the third quarter of 2019 on a year over year basis. The Company now controls over 1,600 homesites for Trophy Signature Homes, our entry-level platform; as a result, we expect Trophy to significantly contribute to 2020 earnings", continued Mr. Brickman. "Further, we believe that we will grow from 76 communities on January 1, 2019 to 92 communities by either the end of this year or the end of the first quarter of 2020, subject to weather. This 21% community growth is being accomplished while maintaining a very conservative balance sheet with net debt to total capital of only 28.7% as of June 30, 2019".

"We are excited to announce that we have established a relationship with one of the largest and most reputable institutions in the world to help fund our future growth. On August 8, 2019, we privately issued $75.0 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2026 to Prudential Private Capital. Our superior credit metrics allowed us to price 7-year notes at a fixed rate at 4.00%. This rate is only slightly higher than the long-term rates paid by the lower-leveraged large-cap builders and lower than comparable long-term rates paid by all small-cap and all mid-cap builders", said Rick Costello, CFO of Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Earnings Conference Call:

We will host our earnings conference call to discuss our second quarter ended June 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 9, 2019. The call can be accessed by dialing 800-374-0137 for domestic participants or 904-685-8013 for international participants. Participants should reference conference ID code 2497668. A replay of the call will be available from approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 16, 2019. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 855-859-2056, the international dial-in number is 404-537-3406 and the conference ID code is 2497668.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reclassifications:

Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, the Company reclassified its sales commission expenses from cost of residential units to selling, general and administrative expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income in order to be more comparable with a majority of its peers. There was no impact to net income from the reclassification in any period. Following this reclassification, the Company's adjusted homebuilding gross margin was 23.3% and 22.4% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Sales commission expenses represented 4.2% and 4.1% of the residential units revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.





GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

Residential units revenue $ 175,054 $ 146,180 $ 336,642 $ 267,444 Land and lots revenue 8,452 11,132 15,492 19,031 Total revenues 183,506 157,312 352,134 286,475 Cost of residential units 136,592 108,165 264,420 198,068 Cost of land and lots 6,633 8,076 12,067 14,702 Total cost of revenues 143,225 116,241 276,487 212,770 Total gross profit 40,281 41,071 75,647 73,705 Selling, general and administrative expense 22,494 20,018 46,026 38,147 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (197 ) — 257 — Operating profit 17,984 21,053 29,364 35,558 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 2,697 2,279 4,543 3,815 Other income, net 775 898 2,868 1,468 Income before income taxes 21,456 24,230 36,775 40,841 Income tax expense 5,332 5,235 9,160 8,607 Net income 16,124 18,995 27,615 32,234 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,664 4,126 550 6,162 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 14,460 $ 14,869 $ 27,065 $ 26,072 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.53 $ 0.51 Weighted average common shares used in the calculation of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic 50,655 50,664 50,609 50,620 Diluted 50,724 50,783 50,665 50,751





GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash $ 34,383 $ 38,315 Restricted cash 4,469 3,440 Receivables 5,009 4,842 Inventory 719,878 668,961 Investment in unconsolidated entities 23,139 20,269 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 3,727 — Property and equipment, net 4,261 4,690 Earnest money deposits 12,911 16,793 Deferred income tax assets, net 15,943 16,499 Intangible assets, net 750 856 Goodwill 680 680 Other assets 7,811 8,681 Total assets $ 832,961 $ 784,026 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,422 $ 26,091 Accrued expenses 27,783 29,201 Customer and builder deposits 31,578 31,978 Lease liabilities - operating leases 3,751 — Borrowings on lines of credit, net 232,657 200,386 Contingent consideration 618 2,207 Total liabilities 321,809 289,863 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiary 12,509 8,531 Equity: Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 50,879,949 and 50,719,884 issued and 50,696,011 and 50,583,128 outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 509 507 Treasury stock, at cost, 183,938 and 136,756 shares as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (1,369 ) (981 ) Additional paid-in capital 289,739 291,299 Retained earnings 204,591 177,526 Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders' equity 493,470 468,351 Noncontrolling interests 5,173 17,281 Total equity 498,643 485,632 Total liabilities and equity $ 832,961 $ 784,026





GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Residential Units Revenue and New Homes Delivered

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change % 2019 2018 Change % Home closings revenue $ 172,490 $ 143,878 $ 28,612 19.9 % $ 331,723 $ 264,244 $ 67,479 25.5 % Mechanic's lien contracts revenue 2,564 2,302 262 11.4 % 4,919 3,200 1,719 53.7 % Residential units revenue $ 175,054 $ 146,180 $ 28,874 19.8 % 336,642 267,444 69,198 25.9 % New homes delivered 394 327 67 20.5 % 762 594 168 28.3 % Average sales price of homes delivered $ 437.8 $ 440.0 $ (2.2 ) (0.5 )% $ 435.3 $ 444.9 $ (9.6 ) (2.2 )%





Land and Lots Revenue

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change % 2019 2018 Change % Lots revenue $ 8,452 $ 8,453 $ (1 ) — % $ 15,482 $ 15,202 $ 280 1.8 % Land revenue — 2,679 (2,679 ) (100.0 )% 10 3,829 (3,819 ) (99.7 )% Land and lots revenue $ 8,452 $ 11,132 $ (2,680 ) (24.1 )% 15,492 19,031 (3,539 ) (18.6 )% Lots closed 58 53 5 9.4 % 105 101 4 4.0 % Average sales price of lots closed $ 145.7 $ 159.5 $ (13.8 ) (8.6 )% $ 147.4 $ 150.5 $ (3.1 ) (2.0 )%





New Home Orders and Backlog

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change % 2019 2018 Change % Net new home orders 453 387 66 17.1 % 898 821 77 9.4 % Cancellation rate 13.7 % 12.6 % 1.1 % 8.7 % 14.1 % 11.4 % 2.7 % 23.7 % Absorption rate per active selling community 5.9 6.2 (0.3 ) (4.8 )% 11.8 13.2 (1.4 ) (10.6 )% Average active selling communities 77 62 15 24.2 % 76 62 14 22.6 % Active selling communities at end of period 75 69 6 8.7 % 75 69 6 8.7 % Backlog $ 331,259 $ 314,177 $ 17,082 5.4 % Backlog (units) 717 700 17 2.4 % Average sales price of backlog $ 462.0 $ 448.8 $ 13.2 2.9 %





June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Lots owned Central 4,250 4,447 Southeast 1,877 1,788 Total lots owned 6,127 6,235 Lots controlled Central 1,528 853 Southeast 1,522 990 Total lots controlled 3,050 1,843 Total lots owned and controlled (1) 9,177 8,078 Percentage of lots owned 66.8 % 77.2 %

________________________

(1) Total lots excludes lots with homes under construction.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted pre-tax income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, which represents net income attributable to Green Brick for the period, excluding the provision for income taxes attributable to Green Brick and one-time transaction expenses related to a public secondary offering of the Company's shares in 2018.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited, in thousands): 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Green Brick $ 14,460 $ 14,869 $ 27,065 $ 26,072 Income tax expense attributable to Green Brick 5,216 5,149 9,010 8,484 Transaction expenses — 705 — 827 Adjusted pre-tax income attributable to Green Brick $ 19,676 $ 20,723 $ 36,075 $ 35,383

The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted homebuilding gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and reconciles these amounts to homebuilding gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited, in thousands): 2019

2018

2019

2018

Residential units revenue $ 175,054 $ 146,180 $ 336,642 $ 267,444 Less: Mechanic's lien contracts revenue (2,564 ) (2,302 ) (4,919 ) (3,200 ) Home closings revenue $ 172,490 $ 143,878 $ 331,723 $ 264,244 Homebuilding gross margin $ 37,849 $ 37,563 $ 70,999 $ 68,786 Add back: Capitalized interest charged to cost of revenues 2,333 852 3,340 1,611 Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 40,182 $ 38,415 $ 74,339 $ 70,397 Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 23.3 % 26.7 % 22.4 % 26.6 %

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns a controlling interest in five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Centre Living Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick's homebuilding partners and financial services platforms, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

Any statements in this press release about Green Brick's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "will," "should," "predicts," "potential," "expects," "future," "positioned," "believes," "projects," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense. These statements are based on assumptions that Green Brick has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, as of the date of this press release. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; the failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skilled and competent employees; management and integration of acquisitions; labor and raw material shortages; an inability to acquire land for reasonable prices; an inability to develop and sell communities; government regulation risks; mortgage financing availability and volatility; severe weather or natural disasters; difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital; poor relations with community residents; and our debt and related service obligations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Green Brick undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact: Richard A. Costello

Chief Financial Officer

(469) 573-6755

A PDF is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0dec9ac4-2cfe-4c75-bfbf-5c4a9c74e8be

Source: Green Brick Partners, Inc.