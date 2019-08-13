Green Brick Partners Closes 4.0% Senior Unsecured Notes Offering



Green Brick Partners has issued $75.0 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2026 at 4.0% to Prudential Private Capital in a Section 4(a)(2) private placement transaction

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:GRBK) ("Green Brick") is pleased to announce that Green Brick has issued $75.0 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2026 at a fixed rate of 4.00% per annum to Prudential Private Capital in a Section 4(a)(2) private placement transaction. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the senior unsecured notes to repay borrowings under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities.



"Green Brick Partners is very pleased to announce our inaugural issuance of senior unsecured notes," said Richard Costello, CFO of Green Brick Partners. "Our superior credit metrics allowed us to price 7-year notes at a fixed rate at 4.00%. This rate is only slightly higher than the long-term rates paid by the lower-leveraged large-cap builders and more attractive than the long-term rates paid by all small-cap and all mid-cap builders."

Principal on the senior unsecured notes is required to be paid in increments of $12.5 million on August 8, 2024 and $12.5 million on August 8, 2025. The final principal payment of $50.0 million is due on August 8, 2026.

Jim Brickman, CEO of Green Brick Partners, added "this transaction represents another positive step in Green Brick's long-term balance sheet strategy by laddering debt maturities, locking-in long-term borrowings at attractive rates, enabling us to have additional financial flexibility, and partnering with a world-class organization in Prudential Private Capital. The additional proceeds will enable us to continue to grow while striving to deliver the best risk-adjusted returns in the industry."

The senior unsecured notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and applicable state securities laws.

"At Prudential Private Capital, our goal is to build ongoing relationships not only with solid companies, but also with excellent management teams. Thus, we are excited to provide $75 million of long-term, fixed-rate debt capital to support Green Brick's growth initiatives," said Brooke Ansel, Director of Prudential Private Capital. "We want to help businesses achieve their most ambitious goals in any market environment. From the outset of our connection with Green Brick, it was evident that we shared similar values in terms of a relationship-oriented approach to business."

For additional details, please refer the Form 8-K that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2019.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns a controlling interest in five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Centre Living Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.'s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/.

About Prudential Private Capital:

For more than 75 years, Prudential Private Capital has been partnering with a wide range of corporations, sponsors, and institutions to provide valuable insights, guidance, and customized capital solutions that enable them to achieve their growth and funding goals. In an industry where capital can seem like a commodity and relationships often fleeting and transactional, we are known for building enduring local partnerships based on a steady and patient commitment to our partners' long-term capital needs. With regional teams in 14 offices around the world, we manage a portfolio of nearly $89 billion (as of 6/30/19). For more information about Prudential Private Capital, please visit https://prudentialprivatecapital.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

This press release is for information only, does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Any statements in this press release about Green Brick's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "will," "should," "predicts," "potential," "expects," "future," "positioned," "believes," "projects," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense. These statements are based on assumptions that Green Brick has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, as of the date of this press release. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; the failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skills and competent employees; management and integration of acquisitions; labor and raw material shortages; an inability to acquire land for reasonable prices; an inability to develop and sell communities; government regulation risks; mortgage financing availability and volatility; severe weather or natural disasters; difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital; poor relations with community residents; and our debt and related service obligations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Green Brick undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

