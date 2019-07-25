Grayscale Investments Study Reveals More Than a Third of U.S. Investors Are Interested in Bitcoin



Investor Study Examines Retail Investors' Interests and Perceptions of Bitcoin as an Investment

New York, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, a global leader in digital currency asset management, today released "Bitcoin: 2019 Investor Study," a first of its kind survey examining retail investors' interests, perceptions, and misconceptions about investing in Bitcoin. The study, conducted by financial market research firm Q8, identifies the profiles and demographics of investors interested in the digital currency.



Contrary to the belief that Bitcoin is a niche investment only attractive to a small portion of the investment community, the survey found that more than a third (36%) of U.S. investors would consider an investment in Bitcoin, representing a potential market of more than 21 million investors in the general population.



Who is the Bitcoin-curious investor? The study revealed that those interested in investing in Bitcoin largely fit the profile of the average U.S. investor and are:

Slightly younger than average at 42 years old vs. the average investor age of 45

Considered high earners with a median income of $125K

Both women and men with about 43% identifying as female and 57% identifying as male

Likely to be a parent with 70% having children

Skewed slightly toward Republican at 42% versus 37% Democrat



For these investors, three particular characteristics of an investment in Bitcoin resonated the most:

You can start small: A majority (83%) were strongly motivated by the idea that they could invest small amounts in Bitcoin today, see how their investments performed, and add to their positions later.

Bitcoin has significant potential for growth: 79% were attracted to Bitcoin's growth potential.

Scarcity creates value: 75% liked the idea that there is a finite amount of Bitcoin.



"While we have had and continue to hold a strong conviction in the investment opportunities in digital currencies, it's great validation to see that the appetite extends far beyond the crypto community," said Michael Sonnenshein, Managing Director at Grayscale Investments. "It's clear that Bitcoin is being considered alongside more traditional investments and we believe that investment interest will increase as we continue to educate around the unique investment attributes of this asset class."



Grayscale Investments commissioned this survey to better understand investor appetite for Bitcoin as well as the common objections to investing in Bitcoin. The survey also looked into the differences in perceived risks between Bitcoin and gold investments as Bitcoin is often described as "Digital Gold." The survey of 1,100 U.S. investors was conducted between March 28, 2019 and April 3, 2019.



The full report is available for download here gryscl.co/BTCstudy.



This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.



About Grayscale Investments, LLC

Grayscale Investments is the world's largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $2.7B in AUM as of June 30, 2019. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, we give investors the tools to make informed investing decisions in a burgeoning asset class. As part of Digital Currency Group, Grayscale accesses the world's biggest network of digital currency intelligence to build better investment products. We have removed the barrier to entry so that institutions and investors can benefit from exposure to digital currencies. Now, forward-thinking investors can embrace a digital future within an institutional grade investment. Grayscale is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @GrayscaleInvest.

