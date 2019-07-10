Gray Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call





ATLANTA, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) today announced that it will release its earnings results for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.



Earnings Conference Call Information

Gray Television, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-855-493-3489 and the confirmation code is 1280116. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv. The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-855-859-2056 Confirmation Code: 1280116 until September 7, 2019.

About Gray Television

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets, including the number-one rated television station in 68 markets and the first or second highest rated television station in 87 markets. Gray's television stations cover approximately 24 percent of US television households and broadcast approximately 400 separate programming streams, including nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS/NBC/ABC/FOX networks. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contacts: www.gray.tvJim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828 Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

