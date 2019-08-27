Gray Renews All Fox Affiliation Agreements





ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. ("Gray," "we," or "our") (NYSE:GTN) has reached an agreement with the Fox Television Network that extends and renews the network affiliations for all of Gray's Fox affiliated television stations across 21 markets, including Cincinnati, West Palm Beach, Birmingham, and New Orleans.

About Gray:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets, including the number-one rated television station in 68 markets and the first or second highest rated television station in 87 markets. Gray's television stations cover approximately 24 percent of US television households and broadcast over 400 separate programming streams, including nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS/NBC/ABC/Fox networks. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

# # #

Gray Contacts: Website: www.gray.tvPat LaPlatney, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, 334-206-1400 Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333 Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828

Source: Gray Television, Inc.