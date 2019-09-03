Grace to Present at Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference





COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that Hudson La Force, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.



The Investor Presentation related to this conference can be accessed at http://investor.grace.com on the day of the conference.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 70 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

