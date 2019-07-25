Quantcast

Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 06:02:00 AM EDT


COLUMBIA, Md., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable September 5, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2019.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 70 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Media Relations

Rich Badmington

T +1 410.531.4370

rich.badmington@grace.com

Investor Relations

Jeremy Rohen

T +1 410.531.8234

jeremy.rohen@grace.com

Source: W. R. Grace & Co.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: GRA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8321.50
70.10  ▲  0.85%
DJIA 27269.97
-79.22  ▼  0.29%
S&P 500 3019.56
14.09  ▲  0.47%
Data as of Jul 24, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar