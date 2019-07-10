GPM Metals Inc. Announces Share Consolidation





TORONTO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV:GPM) (the "Company") announces that it has filed articles of amendment to consolidate the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share for every two (2) existing common shares (the "Consolidation"), all effective as of July 9, 2019. Shareholder approval of the Consolidation was obtained at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2019.



In connection with the Consolidation, the Company has sent letters of transmittal to holders of its common shares for use in transmitting their existing share certificates ("Existing Certificates") to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in exchange for new certificates ("New Certificates") representing the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which such shareholder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. No delivery of a New Certificate to a shareholder will be made until the shareholder has surrendered its Existing Certificates. Until surrendered, each Existing Certificate shall be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

The common shares of the Company reflecting the Consolidation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange effective as of July 12, 2019, under the existing symbol "GPM".

About GPM Metals Inc.

GPM Metals Inc. is a zinc focused exploration company with offices in Toronto, Brisbane and Lima. The Company's current holdings include the district scale Walker Gossan Project, NT, Australia, a joint venture with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited; and a 100% claims interest in the Pasco Project, Department of Pasco, Peru.

Forward-Looking Statements

