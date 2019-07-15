Government of Canada Selects Fortinet to Secure Its Enterprise Perimeter Services



Government IT Supplier, Shared Services Canada, Standardizes on Fortinet Security Fabric Foundation to Secure Its Enterprise Internet Services

Graham Bushkes, Country Manager for Canada, Fortinet

"Fortinet has a deep understanding of the unique security needs Canada's government agencies have, and even more specifically the compliance regulations and the type of critical data that must remain secure. We have a long-standing history of working within the Canadian market and with Shared Services Canada, who has again chosen Fortinet to protect the Government's Internet Services and Enterprise Perimeter Services. This selection is a testament to Fortinet's ability to provide the most innovative, highest-performing Security Fabric to secure and simplify IT infrastructure, which enables end-to-end network protection for the Government of Canada, from its data centers to its cloud-based architecture services and protecting mission-critical applications, while adhering to its federal mandates and performance requirements."

News Summary:

Fortinet® (NASDAQ:FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the Government of Canada's Shared Services Canada (SSC) has selected Fortinet to secure its Enterprise Perimeter Services to safeguard the Internet edge, including cloud and data center services with capabilities of 100Gbps+ of scalable threat protection for all traffic, for SSC and its clients. Previously, the Government of Canada and SSC selected Fortinet to secure its Information Technology Infrastructure. This most recent SSC contract builds off of and standardizes on, the proven performance of Fortinet's Security Fabric and is a proof point to Fortinet's ability to provide the most innovative, highest-performing Security Fabric, to secure and simplify IT infrastructures, management and operations.

The Government of Canada contract award for the Enterprise Internet Services adds Fortinet's effective perimeter defense, detection, response, recovery and audit services to safeguard Government of Canada assets and information.

Fortinet collaborates with Shared Services Canada (SSC), the IT services organization within the Government of Canada (GC), to provide highly scalable, consolidated security solutions across the government's Internet Services and datacenters.

SSC will further leverage the Fortinet Security Fabric to augment safeguards at Internet points of presence by integrating FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls and Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS), FortiGuard Web Filtering capabilities. The solution also enables the decryption of traffic traversing the internet perimeter, while providing enhanced advanced threat detection, allowing the Government to take advantage of the Fortinet fabric capabilities, as well as its fabric ecosystem partners.

The Government of Canada created Shared Services Canada with the goal to fundamentally transform how the Government manages and secures its IT infrastructure. Part of this organization's charter is to consolidate the network and datacenter points of presence, while enhancing the scale, performance, and security capabilities, decreasing complexity and management costs.

Finding the right network and datacenter security provider to safeguard the critical and sensitive data across government services, was paramount. The ongoing digital transformation of today's hyperconnected global networks requires a visionary security strategy, that can secure the growing attack surface due to the rapid expansion of devices and edge-based computing. Hyperconnectivity and rich, edge-based applications require a broad, powerful, and automated security fabric that is integrated into the digital attack surface.

Fortinet's proven, high performance security fabric solutions ensure that all elements of the Government of Canada's end-to-end IT infrastructure is protected, from its data centers to its cloud-based architecture services and protecting mission-critical applications, as part of its Enterprise Edge Perimeter Services.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 400,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

