Google Cloud and VMware Extend Strategic Partnership



New solution will support VMware workloads running in GCP; empower customers' hybrid and multi-cloud strategies

PALO ALTO, Calif. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google Cloud and VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) today announce Google Cloud VMware Solution by CloudSimple, a new service that will allow organizations to run their VMware workloads in Google Cloud Platform (GCP), providing customers with choice and flexibility to run VMware workloads on-premises, in a hybrid architecture, or in the cloud. The solution will leverage VMware Cloud Foundation infrastructure software, deployed on GCP and designed and operated by CloudSimple, a VMware Cloud Verified partner.



"Customers increasingly want to run their mission-critical workloads, including those from VMware, in Google Cloud," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to partner with VMware to support these workloads, enabling customers to leverage Google Cloud's core competencies such as secure, performant, global and highly available infrastructure, AI, ML and analytics."

"Our partnership with Google Cloud has always been about addressing customers' needs, and we're excited to extend the partnership to enable our mutual customers to run VMware workloads on VMware Cloud Foundation in Google Cloud Platform," said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, customer operations at VMware. "With VMware on Google Cloud Platform, customers will be able to leverage all of the familiarity of VMware tools and training, and protect their investments, as they execute on their cloud strategies and rapidly bring new services to market and operate them seamlessly and more securely across a hybrid cloud environment."

The solution is designed, developed and operated by CloudSimple, and leverages VMware Cloud Foundation. The service includes VMware vSphere, vSAN and NSX deployed in GCP and operated by CloudSimple. Google Cloud will provide the first line of support, working with CloudSimple to help enable customers to receive a streamlined product support experience, and their business-critical applications are supported with SLAs that enterprise customers need.

"CloudSimple is committed to bringing customers' private cloud workloads to the public cloud without disruption, so we are thrilled to partner with VMware and Google Cloud to help bring VMware workloads to GCP," said Guru Pangal, founder and CEO of CloudSimple. "CloudSimple's next gen cloud platform delivers agile, automated deployment and operation of GCP's dedicated infrastructure."

VMware and Google Cloud are working together to build a strong foundation for customers' cloud, hybrid and multi-cloud strategies. This announcement builds on multiple existing integrations and collaborations including integrations with VMware NSX Service Mesh and VMware SD-WAN; Google Cloud's multi-cloud solution, Anthos, on VMware vSphere, vSAN, and NSX: and the ability to manage Google Cloud resources from within customers' VMware vRealize Automation environments.

