GOLO launches branded on-demand delivery app for Complexe Desjardins





GOLO is expanding its presence into commercial spaces and partnering with one of Montreal's largest multifunctional buildings, Complexe Desjardins.



MONTREAL, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV:GOLO), the Montreal-based mobile on-demand delivery and pick-up platform, today announced the official launch of its white-label app for Complexe Desjardins. Employees at Complexe Desjardins offices in downtown Montreal can now use the app to order goods from the shopping centre.

GOLO's Complexe Desjardins-branded iOS or Android apps have been carefully designed according to the Group's brand style guide to serve as an essential part of working at the financial institution. After a successful pilot project in H1 2019, the employees working at Complexe Desjardins' three office towers - housing 10,000 workers across 99 floors - can now download the apps for food deliveries from the close to 30 restaurants in the commercial gallery.

GOLO will also allow employees to order clothes, jewelry, groceries, books and other items from the almost 60 retailers located in the Complexe, which serves approximately 300,000 consumers weekly.

Following GOLO's own hyperlocal philosophy, deliveries will be carried out by GOLO's own team of experienced runners physically based in Complexe Desjardins to ensure speed and efficiency. For their convenience, employees inside Complexe Desjardins can have items delivered right to their desk or select GOLO's order-ahead functionality to have items prepared for their pick-up, saving them needless time waiting in line.

The Complexe Desjardins-branded GOLO app will benefit the Complexe merchants as much as employees. Over the course of the H1 2019 pilot project, merchant sales through the app increased by almost 10%, according to GOLO.

The launch of the Complexe Desjardins app is just the latest major Canadian partnership for GOLO. Last month, the company expanded its partnership with commercial property owner Cominar to serve its Montreal Central Station commercial space while also signing residential deals with YUL Condominiums in Montreal and Toronto's My Festival Tower.

Jean-Francois Noel, CEO at GOLO Mobile Inc., said: "Complexe Desjardins is an iconic and central shopping space for Montrealers and visitors to the city alike. We're excited to make GOLO an essential part of the experience of working at Complexe Desjardins, and also strengthen the hyperlocal connection between employees and the Complexe's merchants through our apps and delivery runners."

Jean Ruest, Director of Marketing, Complexe Desjardins, said: "We're delighted to partner with another local company which also supports local businesses and consumers. Our employees have had very positive feedback about the GOLO app during its trial phase, and we expect the platform to continue to improve the quality of life at Complexe Desjardins following its official launch."

###

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO is an app developed in Montreal. Launched in April 2018, GOLO connects consumers with neighbouring shops, offering everyday items for pick-up or delivery. GOLO's fleet of electric vehicles supports over 400 partnering merchants in Montreal including restaurants, flower shops, pharmacies, pet stores and much more. GOLO is also the technology solution for innovative building owners who want to increase the opportunities for their tenants to network with the other users of the building. GOLO bridges the gap between the merchants and the customers by connecting them through an easy-to-use shopping app and a courteous and professional delivery service. GOLO makes everyday life better by delivering what you need, when you need it.

In April 2019, GOLO was acquired by Haw Capital Corp. On 5thJuly 2019, the new company GOLO Mobile Inc. began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GOLO.V.

Media Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Francois Noel, CEO, GOLO Mobile Inc.

T : +1-514-993-0232 / E : jean-francois.noel@golo.io

Na'eem Adam, directeur marketing, GOLO Mobile Inc.

T : +1-514-622-0442 / E: naeem@golo.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Source: GOLO Mobile Inc.