GOLO expands presence in Montreal & Toronto commercial & residential spaces

On-demand delivery app with new hyperlocal focus to become preferred solution for communities at Montreal Central Station, YUL Condominiums and Toronto's Festival Tower

MONTREAL, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV:GOLO), the Montreal-based mobile on-demand delivery and pick-up platform, today announced its expanded partnership with Cominar, the largest commercial property owner in Quebec, and new residential partnerships with Yul Condominiums in Montreal and Toronto's Festival Tower.



Supporting GOLO's new hyperlocal focus - strengthening connections between businesses, workers and residents in local communities - the expanded Cominar deal will see the GOLO iOS and Android apps become the dedicated on-demand delivery solution for Cominar's Montreal Central Station. Through a revenue share agreement with Cominar, GOLO will be marketed to the more than 50 million visitors a year at Canada's second busiest train station, which includes two office towers and 45 stores and restaurants.

In addition to marketing activations through OOH adverts and digital marketing channels (email, social media), GOLO will provide preferred delivery to workers and visitors at the Montreal Central Station. Following an official launch, scheduled for later in Q3, GOLO will deploy its team of experienced and professional delivery runners on-site at the iconic Montreal location.

GOLO's hyperlocal runner model, which was successfully piloted at Cominar's Alexis Nihon Complex in Montreal from October 2018, serves to lower average delivery times by more than 50% compared to car delivery, according to GOLO data.

GOLO's new partnerships with Yul Condominiums and Festival Tower will see GOLO's hyperlocal delivery model for commercial communities adapted for the residential space of these downtown Montreal and Toronto condo skyscraper complexes.

When the partnership is activated later in Q3, residents of the 42-storey Festival Tower will benefit from on-site runners to rapidly deliver food and beverages from the building's own bar-café-restaurant as well as deliveries from local restaurants and stores in the surrounding Entertainment District.

Following its completion in the summer of 2020, YUL Condominiums will also offer the owners of its 873 condo units and 17 townhouses GOLO as one of the complex's many luxury amenities. Through GOLO's app and its runners, residents will have access to all that downtown Montreal can offer - without leaving their property.



Jean-Francois Noel, CEO at GOLO Mobile Inc., said: "Our expanded partnership with Cominar at Montreal Central Station, which serves as one of Canada's most iconic nexuses for travel, tourism, commerce and business, showcases GOLO's hyperlocal support for a community on the grandest scale yet. We're equally excited to enter the residential space in separate partnerships with YUL Condominiums and Festival Tower, which mark the next step on GOLO's journey to build true hyperlocal communities."

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO is an app developed in Montreal. Launched in April 2018, GOLO connects consumers with neighbouring shops, offering everyday items for pick-up or delivery. GOLO's fleet of electric vehicles supports over 400 partnering merchants in Montreal including restaurants, flower shops, pharmacies, pet stores and much more. GOLO is also the technology solution for innovative building owners who want to increase the opportunities for their tenants to network with the other users of the building. GOLO bridges the gap between the merchants and the customers by connecting them through an easy-to-use shopping app and a courteous and professional delivery service. GOLO makes everyday life better by delivering what you need, when you need it.

In April 2019, GOLO was acquired by Haw Capital Corp. On 5thJuly 2019, the new company GOLO Mobile Inc. began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

