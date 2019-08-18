Quantcast

    Goliath Grants Stock Options

    August 18, 2019


    TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:GOT) (FSE: B4IE) (OTCQB:GOTRF) (the "Company or "Goliath") wishes to announce that it has granted stock options for a total of 630,000 common shares of the Company to arms length consultants of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at CDN $0.10 each, which was the closing price on August 16, 2019, and will all expire on August 17, 2024. All stock options are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan. 

    For more information please contact:

    Goliath Resources Limited

    Mr. Roger Rosmus

    President and Chief Executive Officer

    Tel: +1-416-488-2887 x222

    roger@goliathresources.com 

    www.goliathresourcesltd.com

    NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

    Source: Goliath Resources Limited

