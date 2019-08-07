Goldfield Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Earnings



Company Achieves Six Month Record Revenues

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE American:GV), a leading provider of electrical construction services for the utility industry and industrial customers, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Through its subsidiaries, Power Corporation of America, C and C Power Line, Inc., Southeast Power Corporation and Precision Foundations, Inc., Goldfield provides electrical construction services primarily in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic, and Texas-Southwest regions of the United States. To a lesser extent, Goldfield is also engaged in real estate operations focused on the development of residential properties on the east coast of Central Florida.



President and Chief Executive Officer John H. Sottile said, "We continue to achieve strong revenue growth in our electrical construction business. However, our bottom line has been negatively impacted by adverse weather conditions and unanticipated production issues encountered on some projects which have led to costly and less efficient use of manpower and equipment. Recently, we have secured additional new projects that are expected to have a positive impact on revenue in our Texas-Southwest operations during the second half of 2019. The increased revenue is expected to reduce non-productive crew expenses and the under absorption of fixed costs."

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018:

Consolidated revenue increased 27.7% to $91.9 million from $71.9 million, attributable to increased electrical construction operations and real estate development operations.

increased 27.7% to $91.9 million from $71.9 million, attributable to increased electrical construction operations and real estate development operations. Electrical construction revenue increased 14.6% to $80.6 million from $70.3 million primarily due to continued growth in non-master service agreements ("MSA") and to a lesser extent MSA customer project activity combined with service line expansion.

14.6% to $80.6 million from $70.3 million primarily due to continued growth in non-master service agreements ("MSA") and to a lesser extent MSA customer project activity combined with service line expansion. Real estate development revenue increased to $11.3 million from $1.6 million mainly due to the increase in the number of units sold and the timing of completion of units available for sale.

increased to $11.3 million from $1.6 million mainly due to the increase in the number of units sold and the timing of completion of units available for sale. Gross margin on electrical construction declined to 14.6% from 20.3%, attributable to project losses in our Texas-Southwest operations resulting from weather and project productivity issues, as well as start-up costs related to the substation service line expansion in the Texas-Southwest region. Also contributing to the decrease in gross margin were non-productive crew expenses, which resulted in an under absorption of our fixed costs in our Texas-Southwest region.

declined to 14.6% from 20.3%, attributable to project losses in our Texas-Southwest operations resulting from weather and project productivity issues, as well as start-up costs related to the substation service line expansion in the Texas-Southwest region. Also contributing to the decrease in gross margin were non-productive crew expenses, which resulted in an under absorption of our fixed costs in our Texas-Southwest region. Gross margin on real estate development decreased to 26.1% from 37.8% primarily due to the amount and type of units sold.

to 26.1% from 37.8% primarily due to the amount and type of units sold. Operating income decreased to $4.6 million from $6.8 million, mainly due to lower margins on electrical construction projects, an increase in depreciation expense and higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher real estate development activity.

decreased to $4.6 million from $6.8 million, mainly due to lower margins on electrical construction projects, an increase in depreciation expense and higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher real estate development activity. Net income decreased to $2.6 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.18 per share.

decreased to $2.6 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.18 per share. EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)(1) was $10.0 million compared to $10.8 million. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in electrical construction margins and the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by the increase in real estate development segment operations.

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018:

Consolidated revenue increased 18.3% to $44.4 million from $37.5 million, attributable to increased revenue in both real estate development and electrical construction operations.

increased 18.3% to $44.4 million from $37.5 million, attributable to increased revenue in both real estate development and electrical construction operations. Electrical construction revenue increased 8.3% to $39.2 million from $36.2 million primarily due to service line expansion and continued growth in both non-MSA and MSA customer project activity.

increased 8.3% to $39.2 million from $36.2 million primarily due to service line expansion and continued growth in both non-MSA and MSA customer project activity. Real estate development revenue increased to $5.2 million from $1.3 million mainly due to the increase in the number of units sold and the timing of completion of units available for sale.

increased to $5.2 million from $1.3 million mainly due to the increase in the number of units sold and the timing of completion of units available for sale. Gross margin on electrical construction declined to 14.5% from 19.1%, attributable to non-productive crew expenses, resulting in an under absorption of our fixed costs in our Texas-Southwest operations. This decrease was partially offset by margin improvement in our Southeast operations and expansion efforts in the mid-Atlantic operations.

declined to 14.5% from 19.1%, attributable to non-productive crew expenses, resulting in an under absorption of our fixed costs in our Texas-Southwest operations. This decrease was partially offset by margin improvement in our Southeast operations and expansion efforts in the mid-Atlantic operations. Gross margin on real estate development decreased to 20.0% from 39.5% primarily due to the amount and type of units sold.

to 20.0% from 39.5% primarily due to the amount and type of units sold. Operating income decreased to $1.6 million from $3.4 million, mainly due to lower margins on electrical construction projects, an increase in depreciation expense and higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher real estate development activity.

decreased to $1.6 million from $3.4 million, mainly due to lower margins on electrical construction projects, an increase in depreciation expense and higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher real estate development activity. Net income decreased to $0.8 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.08 per share.

decreased to $0.8 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.08 per share. EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)(1) was $4.5 million compared to $5.4 million. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in electrical construction margins and the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by the increase in real estate development segment operations.

Backlog (a non-GAAP measure)(1)

At June 30, 2019, total backlog increased $53.4 million, or 36.5%, to $199.5 million from $146.1 million at the same date last year, primarily due to the increase in estimated MSA projects, which includes the addition of four new MSA customers, partially offset by existing MSA backlog run-off and adjustments to existing MSA backlog estimates. Total backlog includes total revenue estimated over the remaining life of the MSAs plus estimated revenue from fixed-price contracts.

The Company's 12-month electrical construction backlog increased $21.1 million, or 24.7%, to $106.7 million from $85.5 million at the same date last year, mainly due to the increase in MSA project activity partially offset by adjustments to existing MSA backlog estimates. The impact of future projects awarded under MSAs cannot be determined with certainty and revenue from such contracts may vary substantially from current estimates.

Subsequent to June 30, 2019, we were awarded a new MSA from an existing customer. We estimate approximately $20.0 million in additional estimated MSA backlog from this MSA, of which $4.0 million is estimated to be completed over the next 12 months.

Backlog is estimated at a particular point in time and is not determinative of total revenue in any particular period. It does not reflect future revenue from a significant number of short-term projects undertaken and completed between the estimated dates.

Conference Call

About Goldfield

Goldfield is a leading provider of electrical construction services engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers, primarily in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Texas-Southwest regions of the United States. For additional information on our second quarter 2019 results, please refer to our report on Form 10-Q being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and visit the Company's website at http://www.goldfieldcorp.com.

(1)Represents Non-GAAP Financial Measure - The non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release are more fully described in the accompanying supplemental data and reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the reported GAAP measures. The EBITDA non-GAAP measure in this press release and on The Goldfield Corporation's website is provided to enable investors and analysts to evaluate the Company's performance excluding the effects of certain items that impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods and compare the Company's operating results with those of its competitors. EBITDA should be used to supplement, and not in lieu of, results prepared in conformity with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of EBITDA and Backlog may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 throughout this document. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," and "continue" or similar words. We have based these statements on our current expectations about future events. Although we believe that our expectations reflected in or suggested by our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will be achieved. Our actual results may differ materially from what we currently expect. Factors that may affect the results of our operations include, among others: the level of construction activities by public utilities; the concentration of revenue from a limited number of utility customers; the loss of one or more significant customers; the timing and duration of construction projects for which we are engaged; our ability to estimate accurately with respect to fixed price construction contracts; and heightened competition in the electrical construction field, including intensification of price competition. Other factors that may affect the results of our operations include, among others: adverse weather; natural disasters; effects of climate changes; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; ability to obtain necessary permits from regulatory agencies; our ability to maintain or increase historical revenue and profit margins; general economic conditions, both nationally and in our region; adverse legislation or regulations; availability of skilled construction labor and materials and material increases in labor and material costs; and our ability to obtain additional and/or renew financing. Other important factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release are detailed in the Company's Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Goldfield's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on Goldfield's website:http://www.goldfieldcorp.com. We may not update these forward-looking statements, even in the event that our situation changes in the future, except as required by law.

The Goldfield Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Electrical construction $ 39,204,368 $ 36,195,767 $ 80,591,687 $ 70,327,686 Real estate development 5,175,851 1,311,477 11,268,788 1,618,254 Total revenue 44,380,219 37,507,244 91,860,475 71,945,940 Costs and expenses Electrical construction 33,516,400 29,287,017 68,808,411 56,069,877 Real estate development 4,139,420 793,348 8,329,075 1,007,105 Selling, general and administrative 2,342,561 2,112,110 4,870,883 4,228,523 Depreciation and amortization 2,738,483 2,002,233 5,319,562 3,889,742 Gain on sale of property and equipment (6,216 ) (51,826 ) (32,067 ) (65,217 ) Total costs and expenses 42,730,648 34,142,882 87,295,864 65,130,030 Total operating income 1,649,571 3,364,362 4,564,611 6,815,910 Other income (expense), net Interest income 31,218 10,053 42,770 16,841 Interest expense, net of amount capitalized (411,562 ) (207,684 ) (763,553 ) (397,300 ) Other income, net 32,252 22,274 64,536 37,367 Total other expense, net (348,092 ) (175,357 ) (656,247 ) (343,092 ) Income before income taxes 1,301,479 3,189,005 3,908,364 6,472,818 Income tax provision 482,357 1,037,512 1,309,621 1,915,651 Net income $ 819,122 $ 2,151,493 $ 2,598,743 $ 4,557,167 Net income per share of common stock — basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding — basic and diluted 24,522,534 25,451,354 24,524,339 25,451,354





The Goldfield Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,473,938 $ 11,376,373 Accounts receivable and accrued billings, net 22,479,886 22,236,071 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 15,270,062 12,030,000 Income taxes receivable 1,454,638 1,220,527 Residential properties under construction 573,236 8,244,995 Real estate inventory 1,026,968 — Prepaid expenses 1,487,549 634,069 Other current assets 634,961 1,835,743 Total current assets 58,401,238 57,577,778 Property, buildings and equipment, at cost, net 55,683,924 48,927,055 Deferred charges and other assets 12,297,689 6,043,642 Total assets $ 126,382,851 $ 112,548,475 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 13,503,637 $ 15,999,157 Current portion of notes payable, net 7,458,207 7,161,890 Accrued remediation costs 69,686 60,101 Other current liabilities 4,013,100 1,278,857 Total current liabilities 25,044,630 24,500,005 Deferred income taxes 7,199,743 6,061,042 Accrued remediation costs, less current portion 411,856 436,982 Notes payable, less current portion, net 28,303,522 21,731,024 Other accrued liabilities 3,380,210 213,990 Total liabilities 64,339,961 52,943,043 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock 2,781,377 2,781,377 Capital surplus 18,481,683 18,481,683 Retained earnings 44,219,934 41,621,191 Common stock in treasury, at cost (3,440,104 ) (3,278,819 ) Total stockholders' equity 62,042,890 59,605,432 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 126,382,851 $ 112,548,475

The Goldfield Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)



EBITDA

EBITDA, a non-GAAP performance measure used by management, is defined as net income (loss) plus: interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, as shown in the table below. EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies. We use, and we believe investors benefit from the presentation of, EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance because it provides us and our investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, EBITDA 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (GAAP as reported) $ 819,122 $ 2,151,493 $ 2,598,743 $ 4,557,167 Interest expense, net of amount capitalized 411,562 207,684 763,553 397,300 Provision for income taxes, net (1) 482,357 1,037,512 1,309,621 1,915,651 Depreciation and amortization (2) 2,738,483 2,002,233 5,319,562 3,889,742 EBITDA $ 4,451,524 $ 5,398,922 $ 9,991,479 $ 10,759,860

(1) Provision for income tax, net is equal to the total amount of tax provision, which includes the tax benefit for discontinued operations.

(2) Depreciation and amortization include depreciation on property, plant and equipment and amortization of finite-lived intangible assets.

Backlog

The following table presents a reconciliation of our total backlog as of June 30, 2019 to our remaining unsatisfied performance obligation as defined under U.S. GAAP:

June 30, 2019 Total backlog $ 199,492,280 Estimated MSAs (146,211,174 ) Estimated firm (1) (1,566,313 ) Total unsatisfied performance obligation $ 51,714,793

(1) Represents estimated backlog contract value as of June 30, 2019, on projects awarded.

Source: The Goldfield Corporation