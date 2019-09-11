Golden Tag Resources Announces $1,500,000 Financing & Strengthens Board of Directors



MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:GOG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement for an aggregate of $1,500,000 comprised of 30,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share (the "Shares") and one-half share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.07 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue of the Warrants.



The Company also announces the appointment of Mr. Chad Williams as a director and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Williams is the Chairman and founder of Red Cloud Klondike Strike. He has extensive experience in mining finance and management having previously held the position of CEO of Victoria Gold Corp., Head of Mining Investment Banking at Blackmont Capital Inc., and a highly ranked mining analyst at TD Bank and other Canadian brokerage firms. Mr. Williams holds both a P.Eng in Mining and an MBA from McGill University.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for general working capital.

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period. Closing of the private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and is expected to close on or about September 19th, 2019. Finder's fees, including cash and 7% finders warrants in accordance with regulatory policy will be payable.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a Montreal based junior exploration company exploring for high-grade silver deposits. The Company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property in Durango State, Mexico. The San Diego property is located within the Velardeña Mining District, the site of several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold over the past century. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca. Golden Tag has no debt and presently has 79,806,558 shares issued and outstanding.

