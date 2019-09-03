Golden Predator Mourns the Passing of Dennis Fentie, Former Director, Friend and Former Premier of the Yukon





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the "Company" or "Golden Predator") sadly reports that former Golden Predator Director and Yukon Premier Dennis Fentie has lost his brave battle with cancer, passing away on August 29th, 2019. Dennis passionately and tirelessly served the Yukon for 10 years as Premier before re-entering the private sector where he brought the same passion, wisdom and enthusiasm as a key member of the Company's board until his resignation two weeks ago. On behalf of the Board of Directors, management and staff we offer our sincere condolences to his widow Lorraine and his extended family and friends.



"We all have lost a friend and a passionate advocate for the Yukon's mining industry and the Yukon," said William Sheriff, Executive Chairman. "A tireless leader, Dennis fully embraced our agenda to meaningfully contribute to community development and expansion of the Yukon's mining sector as we build a strong company for our shareholders. We are a stronger and better company due in large part to his influence and our hearts go out to Lorraine, his family and friends at this time. His life is to be celebrated and his unparalleled contributions to the Yukon and our Company have left a legacy for the future."

Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Golden Predator is advancing the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine towards a timely resumption of mining activities, under its valid Quartz Mining and Water Licenses, in Canada's Yukon. With established resources grading over 1.0 g/t Gold and low capex to production in a safe first world jurisdiction, Brewery Creek has a clear path to production as an economically and environmentally known project. Optimization studies are progressing to enhance the already positive multi-phase project economics described in the 2014 Preliminary Economic Assessment. Drilling continues to expand the open-ended resources and untested targets across the 186 km2 brownfield property.

At the 3 Aces project, Golden Predator continues to expand on discoveries of native gold in quartz veins while ongoing bulk sampling and processing at the 50 tpd Company-owned processing plant has demonstrated gold recoveries of over 85% using a chemical-free process. This green gold provides the gold for the mintage of .9999 gold coins from the Yukon Mint™, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Predator.

