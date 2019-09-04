Golden Matrix to Provide Company's GM-X System to One of Asia's Largest B2B Gaming Distributors



LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC:GMGI), a technology-driven company that designs and develops social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced it has reached an agreement to provide its GM-X System to one of Asia's largest B2B gaming distributors. This integration will allow the new Master Distributor to offer its clients GMGI's Chinese Traditional Gaming Portfolio, 3 Kingdoms - with the potential for more GMGI gaming content to be added in the future.

The 3 Kingdom games are exclusive to GMGI and have been developed by a leading provider of software for the gaming industry. The portfolio of 13 games, branded 3 Kingdoms, features some of the most popular card games played by millions of people in Asia. Currently, Golden Matrix revenues are derived primarily from licensing fees received from gaming operators located in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and integrated with the company's state-of-the-art GM-X platform.

"This unique relationship with the Master Distributor will greatly expand the distribution and reach of the 3 Kingdoms portfolio," said GMGI CEO Brian Goodman. "It marks a milestone for our company and recognition of the GM-X System and its gaming content and should help GMGI to exponentially grow its market share, user base and revenues in fiscal 2019 and beyond."

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





