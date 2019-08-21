Golden Leaf Holdings Removed from Defaulting Issuer List





TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("GLH" or the "Company") (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a leading cannabis company built around recognized brands for the wellness and recreational markets, is pleased to announce that the Ontario Securities Commission has removed the Company from its list of defaulting reporting issuers. The Company had been unable to file a required business acquisition report with respect to the purchase of Chalice Farms in 2017. As a result of Chalice Farms being included in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the whole of the 2018 financial year, the default has now been remedied and the Company is no longer noted in default.



To be added to the distribution list please email ir@goldenxtrx.com with "GLH" in the subject line.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada, and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf's cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

Investor Relations:

Kate Koustareva

Director of Financial Reporting and Treasury

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

971-371-2685

ir@goldenxtrx.com



Media Relations:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

adonohoe@kcsa.com/nopich@kcsa.com

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

Source: Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.