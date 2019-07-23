Quantcast

See headlines for GLDFF
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Meeting of Debenture Holders

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 08:28:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("GLH" or the "Company") (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a pioneer cannabis company built around recognized brands for the wellness and recreational markets, announces that a meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Debentureholders") of debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company issued pursuant to an indenture dated as of November 2, 2017 (as the same has otherwise been amended or may be amended, modified, restated, supplemented or replaced from time to time, the "Indenture") will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at the offices of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, 2100 Scotia Plaza, 40 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3C2, to consider and if deemed advisable approve extraordinary resolutions:

  • to amend the stated maturity of the Debentures from November 2, 2019 to the date that is two (2) business days following the approval of such extraordinary resolutions; and
  • to otherwise approve the repayment of the principal amount of, and accrued interest on, the Debentures at such new maturity date in freely tradeable GLH common shares at a price equal to the greater of (i) C$0.06 or (ii) 95% of the volume weighted average price for the 20 consecutive trading days ending five trading days preceding August 23, 2019.

    • More information can be found in the notice mailed to Debenture holders.

    To be added to the distribution list please email ir@goldenxtrx.com with "GLH" in the subject line. 

    About Golden Leaf Holdings

    Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada, and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf's cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit www.goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

    Company:

    John Varghese

    Interim CEO

    Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

    john.varghese@goldenleafholdings.com

    Investor Relations:

    Steve Hosein

    Renmark Financial Communications

    416-644-2020

    shoesein@renmarkfinancial.com

    Media Relations:

    Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

    KCSA Strategic Communications

    adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

    212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

    Source: Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: GLDFF, GLH




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8217.06
    12.92  ▲  0.16%
    DJIA 27254.54
    82.64  ▲  0.30%
    S&P 500 2992.25
    7.22  ▲  0.24%
    Data as of Jul 23, 2019 | 09:59AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar