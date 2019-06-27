Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. Completes Phase 1 of Strategic Vertical Integration





DENVER, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVLP) ("DVLP" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the cannabis, hemp and CBD marketplaces, is pleased to announce the Company has completed the first phase of a strategic vertical integration to fully align all entities involved under its umbrella.



Specific resources, as part of this integration, have provided added structure and expertise that the Company's individual entities may have not had prior to the acquisition. The Company is already seeing great overall growth and ROI due to this business structure and expects to see much larger benefits in the future.

"We're in a pivotal period of growth in which every department, no matter its specialty, is working at its highest and best use to more effortlessly sustain our success," says DVLP CEO Stavros Triant. "No longer are brands working in silos; rather, they are working under one roof, where collaboration is at an all-time high."

Within the last few months, DVLP's internal marketing team has assumed full responsibility for all traditional and digital marketing for CBD Infusionz and Where's CBD in an effort to more effectively market services and products across the U.S. This improved focus will allow brands to quickly grow independently, yet collectively, so as to support larger end goals.

Specifically, on June 11, 2019, DVLP launched a new branded website for CBD Infusionz. The site now offers a cleaner UI/UX to enable customers to more easily find the right products that fit specific wants and needs. In addition, the Company has implemented several tremendously successful SEO strategies to optimize content and further solidify CBD Infusionz's digital presence and authority within the industry.

Triant says, "Community is a core focus of ours. Making it extremely easy for consumers to find the right products is the first step to positively impact our community via our platform and various marketing efforts. Thanks to a number of improvements and a great importance placed on SEO, we're gearing up for our best monthly revenue reports of the year."

About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.

Golden Developing Solutions ( DVLP ) is developing an online retail business for cannabidiol (CBD), hemp oil and health/wellness-related products. The Company is also developing a high-capacity, high-quality CBD extraction and production facility. In addition, through the website of its joint venture partner, Pura Vida Vitamins (www.PuraVidaVitamins.com), as well as through wholesale and distribution channels, the Company offers a broad range of high-quality, price-competitive products, including traditional vitamins; supplements; and CBD-based tinctures, vapes and soft gels, among other products. Merchandise also includes hemp and CBD-related products and additional products focusing on health and lifestyle.

Golden Developing Solutions is a development-stage company providing business services and/or products supporting the cannabis industry, in which the Company intends to make acquisitions in the near future. Currently, 29 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws permitting their citizens to use cannabis for medical and/or recreational purposes. Cannabis has shown encouraging signs as a treatment for various medical conditions and has become increasingly more acceptable to the public and society.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

Source: Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.