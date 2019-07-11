Golden Developing Solutions Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Discussing Smart Strategies, Strong Revenues





NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire - Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC:DVLP) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.



To view the full publication, titled "Cannabis Companies Seek Strong Strategies to Meet Growing Demand," please visit: http://cnw.fm/1cT4M

In this brave new world of legal business, cannabis companies are looking for ways to maximize their profitability and ensure a strong position as the market keeps expanding. So what are the strategies bringing success for the growing cannabis companies, both big and small? And how are those strategies contributing to the development of the sector?

For the companies working in this sector, such as Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC:DVLP), their work in the space is producing strong growth and sales numbers.

Golden Developing Solutions is just one of the companies expanding its production capacity in response to this trend. The expansion is a complex undertaking, as a hemp or cannabis production facility requires a specially adapted building, hydroponic equipment to grow the plants, security and other support facilities, and an appropriate license from the relevant local authority. When a new growing space is established, such as Golden Developing Solutions' recently announced 25,000-square-foot facility in Denver, Colorado, it's big news for both the company and the industry.

About Golden Developing Solutions Inc.

Golden Developing Solutions is developing an online retail business for cannabidiol (CBD), hemp oil and health/wellness-related products. The company is also developing a high-capacity, high-quality CBD extraction and production facility. In addition, through the website of its joint venture partner, Pura Vida Vitamins, as well as through wholesale and distribution channels, the company offers a broad range of high-quality, price-competitive products, including traditional vitamins, supplements, and CBD-based tinctures, vapes and soft gels, among other products. Merchandise also includes hemp and CBD-related products and additional products focusing on health and lifestyle. For more information, visit the company's websites at www.PuraVidaVitamins.com and www.WheresWeed.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

Source: Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.