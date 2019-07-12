Golden Developing Solutions Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Broadcast Discussing Cannabis Companies Reporting Strong Revenues





The cannabis, hemp and CBD sector is experiencing a period of huge expansion. With medical cannabis now legal in 60% of U.S. states, recreational cannabis legal in many states as well as Canada, and hemp production legalized on a federal level, North America has become home to a thriving industry. What was relegated to illegal markets and fringe cases only 20 years ago is now the source of an economic boom.

For the companies working in this sector, such as Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC:DVLP), their work in the space is producing strong growth and sales numbers. From March 2018 to March 2019, Golden Developing Solutions saw an 800% jump in performance. Further growth was announced in May, as the company went from strength to strength.

About Golden Developing Solutions Inc.

Golden Developing Solutions is developing an online retail business for cannabidiol (CBD), hemp oil and health/wellness-related products. The company is also developing a high-capacity, high-quality CBD extraction and production facility. In addition, through the website of its joint venture partner, Pura Vida Vitamins, as well as through wholesale and distribution channels, the company offers a broad range of high-quality, price-competitive products, including traditional vitamins, supplements, and CBD-based tinctures, vapes and soft gels, among other products. Merchandise also includes hemp and CBD-related products and additional products focusing on health and lifestyle. For more information, visit the company's websites at www.PuraVidaVitamins.com and www.WheresWeed.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

